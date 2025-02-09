CHINA: A hotpot restaurant in Suining, Sichuan Province, made headlines for its exceptional generosity after distributing 532,000 yuan (approximately US$74,000) in employee profits over the Chinese Spring Festival holiday. The Qilichuan Hotpot Restaurant, owned by Huang Houming, gained widespread praise for its commitment to rewarding the hard work of its staff during this festive season.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, on Jan 31, the restaurant’s gesture garnered attention as it revealed the profits from three days of operation, where sales surpassed one million yuan (US$140,000). Despite the bustling holiday period, the owner emphasized that this was not a marketing stunt but a long-standing tradition in the company.

With eight regional branches and over 200 employees, the Qilichuan Hotpot Restaurant saw about 140 workers qualify for the cash handout. He explained that the profit-sharing was calculated after deducting the cost of ingredients and labour without factoring in expenses such as rent or utilities.

“We just wanted to make sure the employees had a lively and happy Lunar New Year, especially those who worked hard throughout the year,” Mr Huang shared.

The distribution was based on each branch’s earnings, with the highest-earning manager receiving 17,900 yuan (US$2,500). Meanwhile, lower-level employees received around 600 to 700 yuan (US$80 to US$100). Mr Huang’s experience as a waiter at a hotpot restaurant shaped his understanding of the challenges staff face, leading him to share the success of his business with them.

“I want to help everyone get rich together,” he said, stressing the importance of collaboration in the business’s future growth. As he plans to expand with additional restaurants, he envisions a company culture where employees “create together, share, and prosper together.”

Beyond the generous profit distribution, Qilichuan Hotpot offers a unique “filial piety allowance,” a benefit provided to employees’ parents. This allowance, part of the company’s broader compensation package, is separate from the required insurance and pension plans. Employees must transfer the allowance to their parents monthly, with the company reviewing transfer records to ensure compliance.

The company’s actions have sparked admiration online, with many praising Mr Huang for his thoughtful approach to business and employee welfare. One online observer commented, “This is a conscientious boss, and the employees also work hard. It’s a win-win situation—far better than those bosses who only make empty promises.”

Others supported his success, with one user wishing the business “continued prosperity.”

In an era where employee satisfaction and company culture are increasingly prioritized, his actions set an example of how businesses can thrive while prioritizing their staff’s well-being.