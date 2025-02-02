CHINA: A surprising revelation in eastern China captured the public’s attention after a man uncovered that his former homeowner had secretly been living in the basement of the property he had purchased seven years ago. According to a recent South China Morning Post story, the incident has sparked widespread discussion, with many comparing it to the plot of the acclaimed 2019 film Parasite.

A hidden space uncovered

In 2018, a man surnamed Li from Jiangsu Province bought a nearly 2-million-yuan (approximately US$270,000) city centre home, which appeared to be a dream come true. With its convenient location, modern renovations, and spacious layout, Mr Li and his family were thrilled with their new residence. However, their excitement turned to unease when he stumbled upon a concealed door hidden behind a staircase while organising household items recently.

This unexpected discovery led to a hidden basement with ventilation, lighting, and even a tiny bar. To his shock, he found clear signs that someone had been living there—an unsettling realization that led him to feel “creeped out.”

Legal battle and online backlash

Mr Li promptly contacted the previous homeowner, a woman surnamed Zhang, accusing her of deliberately concealing the basement during the sale. However, she responded with a firm rebuttal, stating that she had never included the basement in the sale agreement, claiming it was simply her recreational space. She even questioned where she was supposed to relax if the basement truly belonged to him.

The mystery of how Ms Zhang managed to access the basement remained unclear, with some internet users speculating that she used a spare key or a door connected to the parking garage. Regardless of the details, Mr Li insisted that the basement should legally be his since he had paid full price for the property. He took the matter to court.

The court ruled in favour of him, confirming his ownership of the basement and ordering her to pay financial compensation. This decision sparked a heated debate on mainland social media. Many users expressed their horror at the thought of a stranger living secretly in the basement. In contrast, others criticized the lack of transparency in the transaction, calling it a violation of consumer rights.

The story has drawn comparisons to Parasite, with one user describing her as a “real-life Parasite,” referring to the film’s portrayal of a poor family infiltrating a wealthy household. In the movie, a hidden basement becomes a focal point of dark secrets and social commentary. Similarly, the online reaction has reflected concerns about honesty and transparency in real estate transactions.

As the story unfolds, it raises questions about the boundaries of property ownership and the lengths to which some may hide inconvenient truths.