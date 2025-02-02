Lifestyle

Chinese homeowner discovers ex-landlord secretly living in the basement for 7 years

ByGemma Iso

February 2, 2025

CHINA: A surprising revelation in eastern China captured the public’s attention after a man uncovered that his former homeowner had secretly been living in the basement of the property he had purchased seven years ago. According to a recent South China Morning Post story, the incident has sparked widespread discussion, with many comparing it to the plot of the acclaimed 2019 film Parasite.

A hidden space uncovered

In 2018, a man surnamed Li from Jiangsu Province bought a nearly 2-million-yuan (approximately US$270,000) city centre home, which appeared to be a dream come true. With its convenient location, modern renovations, and spacious layout, Mr Li and his family were thrilled with their new residence. However, their excitement turned to unease when he stumbled upon a concealed door hidden behind a staircase while organising household items recently.

This unexpected discovery led to a hidden basement with ventilation, lighting, and even a tiny bar. To his shock, he found clear signs that someone had been living there—an unsettling realization that led him to feel “creeped out.”

See also  After ad seeking brothel operator at Geylang raises eyebrows, listing changed to “shophouse”

Legal battle and online backlash

Mr Li promptly contacted the previous homeowner, a woman surnamed Zhang, accusing her of deliberately concealing the basement during the sale. However, she responded with a firm rebuttal, stating that she had never included the basement in the sale agreement, claiming it was simply her recreational space. She even questioned where she was supposed to relax if the basement truly belonged to him.

The mystery of how Ms Zhang managed to access the basement remained unclear, with some internet users speculating that she used a spare key or a door connected to the parking garage. Regardless of the details, Mr Li insisted that the basement should legally be his since he had paid full price for the property. He took the matter to court.

The court ruled in favour of him, confirming his ownership of the basement and ordering her to pay financial compensation. This decision sparked a heated debate on mainland social media. Many users expressed their horror at the thought of a stranger living secretly in the basement. In contrast, others criticized the lack of transparency in the transaction, calling it a violation of consumer rights.

See also  Analyst predicts over 500 flats will be resold for more than S$1M in 2024

The story has drawn comparisons to Parasite, with one user describing her as a “real-life Parasite,” referring to the film’s portrayal of a poor family infiltrating a wealthy household. In the movie, a hidden basement becomes a focal point of dark secrets and social commentary. Similarly, the online reaction has reflected concerns about honesty and transparency in real estate transactions.

As the story unfolds, it raises questions about the boundaries of property ownership and the lengths to which some may hide inconvenient truths.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Lifestyle

Young woman with cerebral palsy inspires millions by selling hairpins to support herself

February 2, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Lifestyle

Chinese doctors rely on superstitions to “play safe” — Apples, mangoes, and Want Want milk for “smooth” shifts

February 2, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Featured News Lifestyle

Man doesn’t ‘feel like going’ to his friend’s 3rd wedding because it costs $300 per pax every time he gets divorced and remarries

February 2, 2025 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Lifestyle

Chinese homeowner discovers ex-landlord secretly living in the basement for 7 years

February 2, 2025 Gemma Iso
Asia

Taiwan bans the use of DeepSeek in government agencies, citing security concerns

February 2, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Business

Japan sees record surge in foreign workers amid labour shortages

February 2, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Asia

It’s a necessity, not neglect: Malaysian adult children defend hospital admissions of their elderly parents during CNY amid public backlash

February 2, 2025 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.