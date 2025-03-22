Celebrity

Chinese actress Dilraba Dilmurat’s passport discovered by a stranger at a Tokyo café

March 22, 2025

CHINA: Chinese actress Dilraba Dilmurat’s passport, which included a Japanese visa, was reportedly found unattended at a café in Tokyo, sparking concerns over celebrity privacy and security, according to VnExpress.

As reported by Malaysian media outlet Hype, the passport was discovered on March 19, 2025. The news quickly went viral on Chinese social media, with the article “Netizen finds Dilraba’s visa in Japan” becoming a popular trending topic.

Photo: Instagram/Dilraba Dilmurat

Photograph left visible

The individual who found the document uploaded a photo of the visa page online. While most of Dilraba’s personal information was obscured with a mosaic filter, her photograph was left visible—likely to help her agency recover the item.

Dilraba’s management swiftly confirmed the authenticity of the passport and visa. However, they clarified that the visa was linked to a previous visit to Japan and is no longer valid. They also emphasised that Dilraba has no immediate plans to travel to Japan, asking the public to refrain from jumping to conclusions or spreading misinformation.

Deeper issues within the agency

This incident has reignited criticism of Dilraba’s agency, which has previously faced backlash for mishandling artists’ personal belongings. Some critics argue that such lapses may reflect deeper issues within the agency, potentially affecting the overall safety and well-being of their talent.

Questions remain about how such an important document was left behind in a public setting, raising further concerns about management oversight.

Now 35, Dilraba Dilmurat is an alumna of the Shanghai Theater Academy. Since making her acting debut in the 2013 television drama Anarhan, she has grown to become one of China’s most lucrative celebrities.

Dilraba Dilmurat is also a model and a singer. She was born in Urumqi, Xinjiang, China on June 3, 1992. She is of Uyghur ancestry and Chinese nationality.

Dilraba’s performance has earned her numerous nominations and honours.

