Lifestyle

China’s spooky shutdown: Police ghost Halloween festivities in Shanghai, boo-ting out merrymakers

ByJasmime Kaur Darshan

October 29, 2024

CHINA: Known as one of the most liberal places in China and a cultural hub, it appears Shanghai is not what it used to be as police crackdown on cultural and public gatherings in the city.

According to a BBC report, police were seen getting rid of crowds of costumed merrymakers who had donned Halloween costumes on the streets of Shanghai.

Although the police have not given official notice banning Halloween celebrations, rumours of a possible crackdown on the festival were circulating online.

This was likely because last year, many Halloween revellers wore costumes mocking the Chinese government and its policies.

Some of last year’s costumes include people dressing up as giant surveillance cameras, COVID testers, and censored Weibo posts.

This year, however, people wore non-controversial outfits such as comic book characters like Batman and Deadpool, yet they were still escorted out into police vans.

So, no one is clear on what sort of costume the police have been targeting.

See also  China faces questions over 'vaccinated' workers sent overseas

The incident occurred on Julu Road in downtown Shanghai, where a large number of police officers and police cars appeared, asking people dressed up in various costumes to leave the scene.

One Shanghai local told the BBC, “Every time someone new showed up on the scene, everyone would go, ‘Wow, that’s cool and laugh. Policemen were on the sidelines, but I felt they also wanted to watch.”

The eyewitness said that, however, around 10 pm, a new group of policemen arrived and began cordoning off the park.

“We were told to remove our headgear as we left the park. We were told everyone leaving from that exit could not be costumed.”

According to another resident, the number of police officers in the park outnumbered the number of merrymakers. The police officers were taking down the personal details of every person dressed in a costume.

See also  Beijing orders Chinese social and dating apps to remove "illegal content"

“Shanghai is not supposed to be like this. It has always been very tolerant,” said the Shanghai resident.

ByJasmime Kaur Darshan

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

“So unprofessional!” — S’poreans call out wedding photographers who ruined a couple’s proposal moment by shouting instructions at them

October 29, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

30yo man earning S$90-100K/year in MNC says he’d rather switch careers to work in Govt agency because it “feels more meaningful”

October 29, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Featured News Lifestyle

18yo dental assistant, who works 11 hours daily for S$1.59K/month salary asks, “Are these hours and this pay the norm in Singapore?”

October 28, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Home News

Singapore’s “Buy Now, Pay Later” market set to triple to almost $5B, driven by youth demand and flexible terms

October 29, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

NUS, NTU launch nationwide initiative to boost Singapore start-ups

October 29, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

NUS to pump $120M into synthetic biology investment

October 29, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Entertainment

Throwback Giggles: SHINee’s Minho unveils hilarious trainee days tales with Super Junior’s Donghae and Eunhyuk

October 29, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.