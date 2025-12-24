China’s BYD on track to export a million vehicles in 2025

CHINA: BYD is on track to export one million vehicles in 2025, driven by its strong new energy vehicle (NEV) sales.

According to Car News China, citing the latest industry data from Chinese automotive platform Yiche’s ranking, BYD has already exported 878,498 vehicles from January to November, more than double its total exports last year.

In November alone, the company shipped 128,067 passenger vehicles, up 313.4% from the same month in 2024 and nearly 60% higher than October.

This means BYD only needs its December exports to match its vehicle exports in November to hit a million for the year.

Notably, the company also led new energy vehicle sales in Brazil, Croatia, Hungary, Italy, Spain, and Turkey and topped overall brand sales in Singapore.

However, Chery remains China’s top vehicle exporter, having already exported as many as 1,188,337 vehicles as of November 2025, although BYD is closing the gap.

This year, BYD has outpaced Tesla’s sales in Austria, China, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and Turkey.

Currently, BYD vehicles are available in 119 countries and regions. On Dec 18, the company marked another milestone as it celebrated producing its 15 millionth new energy vehicle, becoming the first automaker to reach that figure. /TISG

