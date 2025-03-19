For years, Chinese workers have been trapped in the ruthless grip of the “996 work system”—a culture that expects employees to work from 9 am to 9 pm, six days a week. As the world’s most overworked country, China’s workforce has faced significant mental and physical strain. However, recent shifts in government policy and corporate action suggest that change may finally be on the horizon.

A push from the government to combat “996”

A recent story from Channel News Asia highlighted the recent announcements of Chinese government officials indicating a growing commitment to reducing overwork and curbing toxic workplace competition. This move comes in response to mounting concerns about the harmful effects of overwork, often linked to the gruelling “996 work system” and “neijuan” (involution) culture, where workers face escalating pressure to outperform one another. The government has vowed to take “comprehensive steps” to tackle these issues, with Premier Li Qiang emphasising the need for a healthier approach to workplace competition.

For the first time, the Chinese government addressed “neijuan-style competition” in its annual work report, signalling a strong recognition of the negative impact it has on employees. Experts remain hopeful that these efforts will pave the way for broader, systemic changes in how companies treat their workers.

DJI leads the charge with a strict clock-off policy

Among the companies leading this cultural shift is DJI, a drone manufacturing giant based in Shenzhen. In a notable move, DJI introduced a new policy that requires all employees to leave the office by 9 pm, signalling a shift away from the hyper-competitive, late-night work culture. The new measures, launched in February, have sparked debate but are widely seen as a positive step forward.

A software engineer at DJI, who shared his experience on the Xiaohongshu social media platform, described how working beyond midnight was once the norm at the company. Now, thanks to the new policy, employees no longer worry about missing the last train or disturbing their families at late hours. “Clocking off on time at 9 pm means I no longer have to worry about waking up my wife when I get home,” he wrote.

At DJI’s Shanghai office, managers have taken it a step further, switching off the lights at 9 pm every day as a visual reminder for employees to head home. While some critics argue that 9 pm is still a late hour, many workers view this as a refreshing change in an industry previously defined by overtime.

Other companies following suit

DJI is not alone in pushing back against the overwork culture. Other prominent companies, like Miniso and Midea Group, have recently introduced policies aimed at reducing workplace stress. Miniso, for example, has placed limits on the duration of meetings and banned PowerPoint presentations, while Midea Group enforces a mandatory 6.20 pm clock-off time and bans meetings after hours.

Xiaomi, one of China’s most successful tech companies, has also voiced its support for reducing involution in the workplace. Founder Lei Jun expressed his commitment to high-quality development, rejecting excessive competition and promoting differentiation and personal growth instead. These moves represent a shift in mindset within some of China’s largest corporations, but experts caution that real change will take time.

Will these changes stick?

While the measures taken by companies like DJI are seen as a step in the right direction, experts warn that creating lasting change requires more than just policy adjustments. Li Wendong, an associate professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, notes that there is a growing recognition that long hours do not necessarily equate to higher productivity. Still, this shift in mentality will take time.

Leadership plays a crucial role in driving this change. As Dr Paul Lim, senior lecturer at Singapore Management University, points out, “Leadership is important. If you can’t balance your work-life, how can you expect employees to do the same?” Managers must lead by example, adhering to the same work-life balance standards they expect from their teams. Without this, employees may still feel pressured to stay late, even when the official clock-off time has passed.

Ultimately, experts agree that a broader cultural shift is needed in China’s corporate environment. This includes offering opportunities for skill development, offering incentives such as promotions, and prioritizing employee well-being. Companies that fail to do so may find themselves with a tarnished reputation and higher turnover rates as younger generations, like Gen Z, increasingly prioritize work-life balance.

A long haul

While the recent changes at DJI and other companies mark a positive beginning in China’s long-standing battle with overwork, experts caution that significant work remains. The government’s growing focus on reducing overwork, combined with corporate efforts, signals a shift toward a healthier workplace culture, but the real test will be whether these changes become deeply ingrained in the business landscape.

For now, these early steps suggest a turning tide, but the road to a balanced work culture in China will undoubtedly be a long one. It will require sustained effort from both employers and employees, with leaders setting the tone for the changes that need to come.