China warns UK: Brace for blowback over ‘foreign meddling’ crackdown

CHINA: The Chinese government has quietly warned the UK that it could face retaliation if ministers proceed with plans to label parts of China’s security apparatus as a foreign influence threat.

According to two government sources, Beijing’s warning was delivered privately to the UK Foreign Office after reports emerged that ministers were considering placing Chinese political entities under stricter oversight through a new foreign lobbying law. If that happens, it would be the first time the UK expands the rules—currently focused on Russia and Iran—to include China.

The message from China was clear: Any such move could damage already fragile UK-China relations.

What’s behind the warning?

The UK’s Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS) came into force this month. It requires anyone working on behalf of a foreign power to register their activities—or face possible criminal charges. A higher level of the scheme targets only Russia and Iran for now, carrying stiffer penalties, including up to five years in prison.

Now, ministers are weighing whether to add specific Chinese organisations to that list, such as:

The Ministry of State Security

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP)

The United Front Work Department

The People’s Liberation Army

However, not China as a whole.

Beijing didn’t wait long to respond. Diplomatic sources say Chinese officials warned that doing so would not be taken lightly—and would affect diplomatic ties.

Spy trial collapse raises eyebrows

The tensions come at a sensitive time. Just weeks ago, a high-profile spy case linked to China collapsed suddenly.

Britons Christopher Cash, an ex-parliamentary research investigator, and Christopher Berry, his associate, were allegedly sharing highly sensitive data with Chinese intelligence, but the Crown Prosecution Service dropped the charges, saying the grounds for the allegations no longer met the legal threshold.

The abrupt end to the case raised questions. Why now?

Media reports suggest internal government concerns played a role—specifically around whether officially labelling China as an “enemy” under the 1911 Official Secrets Act would create a diplomatic firestorm.

National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell reportedly argued that the case couldn’t rely on that legal framing, as the current UK strategy describes China as a “geostrategic challenge,” not a hostile power. Some critics now wonder whether that caution weakened the prosecution’s case.

The government denies any interference in the legal process.

Political blame game begins

The trial’s collapse has sparked political fallout. Some senior Conservatives accuse the Labour government of going soft on China to protect diplomatic ties, but Labour ministers, along with the Director of Public Prosecutions, insist the decision was made independently by prosecutors.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said there was “no ministerial involvement,” while prosecutors maintain they acted based solely on the strength of the evidence.

Despite the rising tensions, there are also signs that the UK and China may be trying to reset relations. One behind-the-scenes meeting this summer between the Foreign Office and Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle reportedly discussed lifting the ban on China’s ambassador in exchange for China removing sanctions on British MPs.

The bigger picture

As the UK tries to walk a tightrope between national security and global diplomacy, its relationship with China is under growing pressure. With economic interests, spy allegations, and political sensitivities all in the mix, ministers face a tough question:

How far can they push back against Beijing—without breaking ties altogether?

It’s a question that may dominate the political landscape well into 2026.