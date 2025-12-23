China strikes hard at UN, Philippines faces rising pressure in the South China Sea

China delivered a fiery speech at the United Nations on Dec 8, standing firmly behind its sweeping claims in the South China Sea and sharply criticising countries it accused of “distorting facts”—with the Philippines clearly in the spotlight.

Chinese Ambassador Sun Lei told the UN that the world body was “not the right place” to discuss disputes in the South China Sea, yet moments later, he launched into a pointed critique of what he called “false remarks” from other nations.

Sun reiterated Beijing’s claim of “indisputable sovereignty” over the Spratly Islands and dismissed the 2016 international arbitration ruling that favoured the Philippines as a “political farce dressed up as law.” He made it clear: China will never recognise any action or policy based on that ruling.

Turning his focus toward Washington, Sun accused the United States of fueling instability in the region through military deployments and selective interpretations of maritime law.

A troubling reality at sea

Whereas China’s arguments at the UN paint an image of shielding international regulations, the truth on the water communicates a different narrative.

Pressures have already escalated in early December 2025. On Dec 3, a large Chinese flotilla was spotted navigating contested waters. Three days later, Chinese forces fired flares at a Philippine patrol plane during a routine mission over the Spratly Islands. By Dec 9, more than 30 Chinese maritime militia vessels were blocking Philippine Coast Guard patrols near Scarborough Shoal.

Filipino fishermen also report daily harassment from Chinese ships, even while working inside the Philippines’ own waters.

A test of resolve for Manila

These episodes demonstrate the mounting burden the Philippines confronts in its maritime sectors. Although China’s UN declarations attempt to tone down these actions, they cannot hide the truth on the ground—or rather, on the water.

For the Philippines, standing steady and strong is no longer just an option—it’s an inevitability. Keeping and maintaining international law and solidifying collaborations that back up a rules-based order in the South China Sea are indispensable for the nation’s security and control.

China’s grandiloquence may grow gaudier, but the Philippines’ position remains beached in law and principle. If the pressure is left unchecked, the consequences could come closer to our coasts—and our communities.