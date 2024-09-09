;
Asia

China retail brand Miniso opens its biggest store in the world in Indonesia

ByJasmime Kaur Darshan

September 9, 2024

INDONESIA: Chinese retail brand Miniso has opened its biggest store in the world in Jakarta, Indonesia. This outlet will be the flagship store for Miniso in Southeast Asia, Nikkei Asia reports.

The Jakarta store spans over 3,000 square meters and sells some 13,000 products, including favourites like Disney and Sanrio. It is located at Central Park Mall.

The opening day sales alone recorded 1.18 million yuan (US$166,000). Miniso is also known for its South Korean anime. To date, Minoso has 300 stores in Jakarta, with 1,400 in Asia.

Minoso is also planning more theme stores and currently has one in Vietnam that sells mainly Sanrio, which is the Hello Kitty merchandise and has plans for a store in Malaysia that will focus specifically on Barbie products.

The company also operates 200 toy stores in China. It currently has 6,868 stores in Asia, Europe, Oceania, Africa, North America and South America. Its first overseas store was in Singapore in 2015.

See also  Singapore & Indonesia police catch counterfeiters after fake S$10,000 notes were spotted at casino

Founded in 2013 by Ye Guofu a Chinese entrepreneur, the company featured mainly Japanese-influenced products, although it was a Chinese company.

According to reports from the Chain Store Age, Miniso opened its newest flagship store in Paris in June. The store is located at the prestigious Avenue des Champs-Elysees, Paris’ largest shopping and tourist district.

The Paris outlet spans across two floors measuring over 8,600 square feet and has household goods, cosmetics, stationery and other knick-knacks.

Miniso’s overseas distributor markets and VP general manager Vincent Huang said, “The new flagship store in Paris is another exciting step forward for Miniso.

Following the successful launch of Super Stores in Times Square and Oxford Street, this prestigious Parisian location further solidifies our commitment to the ‘Super Store’ strategy and its role in elevating the customer experience and propelling our global brand recognition.”

The brand operates 191 stores in North America.

Miniso aims to be a global super brand and plans to open between 900 and 1,100 new stores in 2024.

See also  Singapore detains Indonesian maids for 'funding IS'

Featured image: Depositphotos

ByJasmime Kaur Darshan

Related Post

Asia

Blind PhD student in China goes viral for defying odds with independence and unstoppable optimism

December 11, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Asia

China’s proposal to teach ‘love education’ in universities amid efforts to boost marriage and birth rates stirs controversy

December 11, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Asia

10-year-old spiritual influencer faces backlash and threats amid viral success

December 9, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

Malaysian mini-market worker in Singapore says her boss overloads her with work for over 13 hours/day but pays her only S$1.7K/month

December 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

725 jobseekers fighting for one job vacancy are “worse than BTO application” — Singaporean laments

December 15, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean tells couples, “If you want kids, plan your own retirement so they can have their own independent lives”

December 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Home News

Eligible Singaporeans, claim your S$300 CDC voucher before year-end!

December 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.