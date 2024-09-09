INDONESIA: Chinese retail brand Miniso has opened its biggest store in the world in Jakarta, Indonesia. This outlet will be the flagship store for Miniso in Southeast Asia, Nikkei Asia reports.

The Jakarta store spans over 3,000 square meters and sells some 13,000 products, including favourites like Disney and Sanrio. It is located at Central Park Mall.

The opening day sales alone recorded 1.18 million yuan (US$166,000). Miniso is also known for its South Korean anime. To date, Minoso has 300 stores in Jakarta, with 1,400 in Asia.

Minoso is also planning more theme stores and currently has one in Vietnam that sells mainly Sanrio, which is the Hello Kitty merchandise and has plans for a store in Malaysia that will focus specifically on Barbie products.

The company also operates 200 toy stores in China. It currently has 6,868 stores in Asia, Europe, Oceania, Africa, North America and South America. Its first overseas store was in Singapore in 2015.

Founded in 2013 by Ye Guofu a Chinese entrepreneur, the company featured mainly Japanese-influenced products, although it was a Chinese company.

According to reports from the Chain Store Age, Miniso opened its newest flagship store in Paris in June. The store is located at the prestigious Avenue des Champs-Elysees, Paris’ largest shopping and tourist district.

The Paris outlet spans across two floors measuring over 8,600 square feet and has household goods, cosmetics, stationery and other knick-knacks.

Miniso’s overseas distributor markets and VP general manager Vincent Huang said, “The new flagship store in Paris is another exciting step forward for Miniso.

Following the successful launch of Super Stores in Times Square and Oxford Street, this prestigious Parisian location further solidifies our commitment to the ‘Super Store’ strategy and its role in elevating the customer experience and propelling our global brand recognition.”

The brand operates 191 stores in North America.

Miniso aims to be a global super brand and plans to open between 900 and 1,100 new stores in 2024.

