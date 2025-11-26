China, Malaysia vow deeper security and high-tech cooperation in high-level talks

BEIJING: China and Malaysia struck a warm and cooperative tone on Tuesday as senior officials from both nations met in Beijing, signaling a shared desire to deepen ties and tackle regional challenges together.

Wang Yi — China’s top foreign affairs official and a member of the Communist Party’s Political Bureau — welcomed Raja Dato’ Nushirwan bin Zainal Abidin, the head of Malaysia’s National Security Council, who is visiting Beijing for the second Bilateral Dialogue on managing South China Sea maritime issues. Their meeting came with a clear message: Both countries want to take their partnership to the next level.

Wang stressed that China is ready to align its long-term development goals with Malaysia’s, building on the understanding reached by their leaders. He called for stronger political and security cooperation and for both sides to convert their friendly rhetoric into concrete progress on the ground.

He also pointed to fast-growing frontiers like the digital economy, artificial intelligence, and new energy — areas he believes could become new engines of China–Malaysia collaboration. Wang said Beijing hopes to work with Kuala Lumpur to turn the region into a hub for cutting-edge, innovation-driven industries.

Maritime issues, a sensitive topic for both countries, were also on the table. Wang urged both sides to make full use of their established dialogue mechanisms, deepen cooperation at sea, and handle differences calmly and constructively. He emphasised the importance of standing together to protect the multilateral trading system and bring more stability to a turbulent global economy.

Wang expressed China’s appreciation for Malaysia’s consistent adherence to the one-China principle and its clear stance against any pro–“Taiwan independence” moves. He said the two countries should continue backing each other on core interests and work jointly to uphold international fairness and preserve the post–World War II order.

For his part, Nushirwan spoke warmly about Malaysia’s longstanding friendship with China, calling the relationship a model for how neighbouring countries can coexist peacefully. He reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to the one-China policy and said his government is eager to cooperate closely with China on maintaining maritime peace, advancing key projects, and strengthening partnerships across a wide range of sectors.

Nushirwan also noted that Malaysia and China often see eye-to-eye on major regional and global issues. Because of that, he said, it’s even more important for the two sides to boost their coordination on the world stage and work together to safeguard peace, stability, and prosperity throughout the region.