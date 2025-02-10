SINGAPORE: Micro-dramas are rapidly reshaping China’s entertainment scene, captivating millions with bite-sized, fast-paced episodes.

A report by Canvas8, Why Snackable Micro-Dramas Are Thriving in China (Nov 28, 2024), highlights their growing influence, featuring insights from experts like film director Rae Hu and visual studies professor Emilie Yueh-yu Yeh.

Cultural phenomenon

These ultra-short dramas, often exceeding 100 episodes, have become a cultural phenomenon. Packed with suspense, revenge arcs, and dramatic transformations, they cater to a mobile-first audience, particularly those in their teens to early 30s.

The micro-dramas’ accessibility makes them ideal for people with busy lifestyles, fuelling the billion-dollar industry. Platforms like Kuaishou boast 94 million daily users watching over ten episodes each.

Emotional escape

Beyond entertainment, micro-dramas provide an emotional escape. In a time of rising youth unemployment and economic instability, viewers find solace in underdog narratives that explore social mobility and overcoming adversity. Hu notes that even elderly audiences are tuning in, likely seeking companionship through storytelling.

Their shocking, melodramatic twists are key to their success, keeping viewers engaged and driving social media discussions. According to Prof Yeh, these moments of surprise fuel virality, making micro-dramas a perfect fit for platforms like WeChat and Kuaishou.

Despite their popularity, the industry faces hurdles. Many viewers resist paying for content, challenging the sustainability of the freemium model. Yet, projections estimate revenues could surpass $14 billion by 2027.

Worldwide fan base

International streaming giants like Netflix and Disney are now exploring micro-dramas for global audiences. With social media platforms embracing short-form videos, experts predict that Chinese micro-dramas may soon find a worldwide fan base.