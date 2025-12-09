China fires flares at Philippine patrol plane near Subi Reef, underscoring rising South China Sea flashpoints

MANILA, PHILIPPINES: What began as a routine patrol over the South China Sea on Saturday quickly turned tense when Chinese forces fired three warning flares toward a Philippine aircraft, officials said. Despite the startling display, the crew remained calm and carried on with their mission.

The flares came from Subi Reef, a heavily fortified outpost in the Spratly Islands under Chinese control. The Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) captured the flare launch on video, though it’s unclear how close the glowing streaks came to the Cessna Grand Caravan plane.

Chinese authorities have yet to comment on the incident. Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea—a crucial artery for global trade—and has made clear it will defend what it considers its sovereign territory. In previous encounters, Chinese forces have used flares and patrol aircraft to push back foreign planes and ships.

“The BFAR aircraft recorded three flares fired from the reef toward the aircraft during its lawful overflight,” said the Philippine Coast Guard. “These flights are meant to monitor the marine environment, track fisheries resources, and ensure the safety of Filipino fishermen in the West Philippine Sea,” the name Manila uses for the contested waters.

During the patrol, the plane spotted a Chinese hospital ship, two coast guard vessels, and 29 suspected militia ships anchored near Subi Reef, underlining the militarized nature of the area. Subi is one of seven disputed reefs in the Spratlys that China has transformed into artificial islands, complete with military-grade runways and missile defenses, according to U.S. and Philippine security officials.

The patrol also passed six other contested locations, including Sabina Shoal, where a Chinese navy ship repeatedly radioed the plane, even though it was flying inside airspace claimed by the Philippines.

“All safe and mission accomplished,” said Jay Tarriela of the Philippine Coast Guard, emphasizing the professionalism and composure of the crew despite the tense encounter.

The United States, which has no territorial claims in the South China Sea, has long patrolled these waters and reaffirmed its commitment to defend the Philippines, its oldest treaty ally in Asia, if the country comes under attack.