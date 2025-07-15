Chief minister says life in Johor now more expensive; property prices may even be higher than in some places in SG

JOHOR BAHRU: Over the weekend, Johor’s chief minister Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi noted how prices in Johor Bahru, specifically for food, rent, and homes, have gone up.

As Johor moves towards its goal of attaining developed status by 2030, Mr Onn Hafiz said that addressing inflation will be a crucial part of his focus.

The chief minister said that his current main challenge is tackling inflation in the state, and his administration is working towards tempering it in such a way that it does not stifle growth. The development of the state must work first of all for its own people, Mr Onn Hafiz added, which means that prosperity and affordability need to come hand in hand, the Malay Mail reported.

Mr Onn Hafiz made these remarks at the 79th annual general meeting of the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) on Sunday (Jul9 13).

He noted that the growth Johor has seen is partly due to the “thousands of Singaporeans” crossing the Causeway, especially on weekends, to do their grocery shopping here.

This has affected the prices of food, rental, and property in Johor, which have increased at a faster rate than in other Malaysian states.

Mr Onn Hafiz cited the example of a serving of nasi lemak with fried chicken, which costs RM7 (S$2.10) in Kuala Lumpur, the country’s capital. In Johor Bahru, it costs RM9 (S$2.71).

“Recently, we are seeing food and also rental prices going up in line with the rapid development… That clearly shows Johor is becoming more expensive,” he said.

The chief minister also spoke about a developer who told him that around 300 units of his housing project had been sold quickly, which showed that Johor Bahru property has been “selling like hotcakes.”

“However, there is a risk that property prices here are either rising or already higher than some in Singapore,” he added, underlining the need for housing to remain affordable so locals do not lose out.

In his speech to the ACCCIM, he appealed to the business community to work hand in hand with the government to make Johor, as well as the whole country, more prosperous.

“The state government is prepared to work with viable partners to ensure that this is not a zero‑sum game but a win‑win situation for all,” he said. /TISG

