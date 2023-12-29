International

Chicago mayor warning strain on public services due to illegal immigrants 

December 29, 2023
Chicago

Chicago, one of the sanctuary cities for illegal immigrants in the United States is seemingly strained. Most red states are vehemently against hosting illegal immigrants and these policies are not enacted there. However, it seems that the blue states that want these migrants are now facing their consequences. 

CBS News states, Mayor Johnson, joined by Adams and Johnston, urged federal intervention, emphasising the unsustainable situation without it. Despite Chicago nearing its limit, more buses arrive unannounced, adding strain to resources and prompting mayors to take cues from each other. 

New York adopted an executive order, similar to Chicago’s, imposing fines and bus impoundments for undisclosed drop-offs. Denver also instituted a similar order for coordinated and orderly arrivals.

The mayors stressed the need for federal funding, expedited work permits, and southern border coordination. Suburban communities around Chicago reported unexpected migrant arrivals, some left in remote areas. 

Leaders faced challenges in accommodating migrants, lacking resources to support them adequately. Despite anticipated bus arrivals, the unpredictability remains a challenge, forcing reactive responses instead of proactive measures.

X users react to Chicago mayor warning on public strain due to illegal migrants 

 

Conservatives are angry at the fact that Americans are footing the bill for an invasion of their own country. X users state that Chicago is facing this problem now, and it’s already felt by the whole country. If this trend continues throughout America, things will get from bad to even worse. 

Others state that the Mayor must be against illegal migrants, but ironically, he was the one in favour of them. However, it seems that his city is tired with the large influx of these individuals and would prefer it to be another city’s problem. 

Regardless, it looks to be a common trend among Democrats, as they fight for a specific cause, only for them to be overwhelmed by the very thing they were fighting for. 

“Rot in Hell” on Christmas Day is disgusting Mr Trump: Debbie Dingell

