Chicago Mayor complaining about illegal migrant situation blaming Texas 

May 17, 2024
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson recently spoke in an interview citing that the amount of illegals entering his jurisdiction is “unprecedented.” However, conservatives say he chose it to be like this. It appears that sanctuary cities like Chicago are facing a wave of illegals coming to their city. 

According to Blaze Media, The Chicago Mayor voiced his frustration over the city’s financial burden in caring for tens of thousands of processed and released migrants, blaming Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s busing program. 

The initiative offers free transportation to sanctuary cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, and Denver.

Furthermore, Johnson described the situation as unprecedented, with Chicago receiving 41,000 migrants since the start of the border crisis under President Biden. Despite facing criticism, Johnson defended his administration’s humane approach, focusing on saving taxpayer money. 

While Republicans are blamed for the crisis, Democrats propose solutions involving more funding for sanctuary cities and NGOs, rather than discouraging illegal immigration. 

Border Patrol data shows a significant increase in illegal immigrants avoiding apprehension under Biden’s administration.

Following that, X users state that he got exactly what he wants by having illegals piling up into his city. It appears that conservatives are blaming city Mayors that are pro-illegals. Many agree that states like Texas should not bear responsibility for these individuals as they do not agree with this. 

 

Additionally, conservatives state that they did not ask the Chicago Mayor to build any of these settlements for the illegals. It is entirely up to them on how they would like to deal with the situation as this is what the people are voting for. 

Donald Trump facing trial over “hush money” for alleged mistress during Melania’s pregnancy 

