Chee Soon Juan: “Mr Pillai should honour his party’s promise”

Singapore Democratic Party leader Dr Chee Soon Juan has reminded Singaporeans of a promise that then-Minister for Parliament (MP) David Ong of the People’s Action Party (PAP) made to the residents of Bukit Batok back in the 2015 General Elections.

Dr Chee then contrasted the promise with what was actually delivered, saying that Murali Pillai, the current MP of Bukit Batok should honour the promise of the PAP.

Dr Chee took to Facebook on Wednesday (Aug 4) to share a video that captured a promise made by former Bukit Batok MP David Ong during the nation’s 2015 GE.

The beginning of the video captured a clip of Mr Ong making an exciting announcement, saying, “I’m very happy to inform all my residents in Bukit Batok that we shall have a hawker centre in Bukit Batok!”

The video then mentioned, “Five years later, the government announced that the hawker centre would, indeed, be built.”

A picture of a news clipping was then highlighted in the video, with the words “… but in Hong Kah North SMC, not Bukit Batok!” in bold on the screen.

The video then called for action, saying “Current PAP MP, Mr Murali Pillai, should honour his party’s promise to build the hawker centre in Bukit Batok.” A reminder was also served to viewers: “Trust is not what you say, it’s what you do.”

Dr Chee captioned the video, “Dear BB friends, remember what then-MP David Ong promised in the 2015 GE? You might want to see what’s happened since…” /TISG

