Home News Featured News Chee Soon Juan give Bukit Batok residents from rental blocks an early...

Chee Soon Juan give Bukit Batok residents from rental blocks an early Christmas treat at Orange & Teal

Photo: FB screengrab/ cheesoonjuan

“Thanks to all who supported our Pay It Forward programme. Merry Christmas, everyone.” — Chee Soon Juan

By Anna Maria Romero
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Longtime opposition leader, who fulfilled a lifelong dream of opening a restaurant in late June with his wife Huang Chih-Mei, once again opened up Orange & Teal to those who might otherwise not afford its meals.

Dr Chee, who is the secretary-general of the Singapore Democratic Party, hosted residents who live in rental blocks at Bukit Batok, where he has been involved in on-ground activities for quite some time.

On Sunday (Dec 12), he posted on Facebook: “Getting into the spirit of the season. Treated Bukit Batok residents from rental blocks to a Christmas lunch at Orange & Teal. 

Served up turkey with stuffing and shrimp scampi, finished off with our Xmas pastries and a hot cuppa for everyone. Had a jolly good time. 

Thanks to all who supported our Pay It Forward programme. Merry Christmas, everyone.”

Keeping a wide-open door to all Singaporeans has become a habit with the opposition leader.

In August, not even two months after he opened Orange & Teal, he invited two marginalised groups of people to dine at the café: cardboard collectors and the elderly poor.

- Advertisement 1-

He wrote in an Aug 13 Facebook post, “Rather than indulge in self-glorifying parades and making grandiloquent rally speeches, society should commemorate our independence by lifting up the poorest among us….

We established a place to have the richest and the poorest among us dine in style and comfort – and have that great conversation. Won’t you come over?” he added.

The following month, when comments on the “the make-up” of Orange & Teal’s guests, he underlined that everyone is welcome at the café.

He wrote in a Sept 16 Facebook post that someone who had reviewed the food at Orange & Teal, “wandered into commenting on the make-up of our guests.” 

He called this “not quite as kosher” as her comments on the food.

“The whole idea of us starting the cafe was to bring people together, no matter your station in life or the path you take.”

- Advertisement 2-

“Orange & Teal serves the millionaire who orders our finest wine and dines in style as well as the cardboard collector who comes in from the toil for a simple meal. 

I’ve had all of you come through and I thank you for making this place the rich tapestry of life that we want it to be,” he added.

His latest effort to serve underprivileged residents drew praise from netizens.

/TISG

- Advertisement 3-

Read also: Lee Suet Fern visits Chee Soon Juan at Orange & Teal

Lee Suet Fern visits Chee Soon Juan at Orange & Teal

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Featured News

Chee Soon Juan give Bukit Batok residents from rental blocks an early Christmas treat at Orange & Teal

Singapore — Longtime opposition leader, who fulfilled a lifelong dream of opening a restaurant in late June with his wife Huang Chih-Mei, once again opened up Orange & Teal to those who might otherwise not afford its meals. Dr Chee,...
Read more
Featured News

Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 13

AMK fishball noodle seller asks customer 4 times to confirm order, later told off for overcharging S$1   Singapore — Food and beverage establishments are well-versed...
Read more
Featured News

“It’s when I talk without thinking.” — Raeesah Khan says she’s suffering from dissociation

Singapore — Workers’ Party head Pritam Singh revealed at the Committee of Privileges hearing on Dec 10 that former WP MP Raeesah Khan told...
Read more
Featured News

Netizens: Edwin Tong’s manner of questioning Pritam Singh reflects badly on himself

Singapore — Videos from the Committee of Privileges Hearing of Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh from Friday (Dec 10) were released over the weekend,...
Read more
Home News

SPF: Traffic summons with PayNow QR code not a scam

Singapore — As the world moves further into digitalization, even fines can now be paid by simply scanning a QR code. However, this method...
Read more
Home News16704Featured News8719SG Economy5024SG Politics3936Celebrity2972International2812Lifestyle2174World2136Malaysia1963Asia1804Business & Economy1781Entertainment1501Arts1247In the Hood1022
PAP1908Lee Hsien Loong1495COVID-191175WP937Straits Times924Lee Kuan Yew922Donald Trump905Trump841People's Action Party600SDP557Malaysia547Pritam Singh525Singapore524Heng Swee Keat502China495
- Advertisement -
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore