Chee Soon Juan give Bukit Batok residents from rental blocks an early Christmas treat at Orange & Teal

Singapore — Longtime opposition leader, who fulfilled a lifelong dream of opening a restaurant in late June with his wife Huang Chih-Mei, once again opened up Orange & Teal to those who might otherwise not afford its meals.

Dr Chee, who is the secretary-general of the Singapore Democratic Party, hosted residents who live in rental blocks at Bukit Batok, where he has been involved in on-ground activities for quite some time.

On Sunday (Dec 12), he posted on Facebook: “Getting into the spirit of the season. Treated Bukit Batok residents from rental blocks to a Christmas lunch at Orange & Teal.

Served up turkey with stuffing and shrimp scampi, finished off with our Xmas pastries and a hot cuppa for everyone. Had a jolly good time.

Thanks to all who supported our Pay It Forward programme. Merry Christmas, everyone.”

Keeping a wide-open door to all Singaporeans has become a habit with the opposition leader.

In August, not even two months after he opened Orange & Teal, he invited two marginalised groups of people to dine at the café: cardboard collectors and the elderly poor.

He wrote in an Aug 13 Facebook post, “Rather than indulge in self-glorifying parades and making grandiloquent rally speeches, society should commemorate our independence by lifting up the poorest among us….

We established a place to have the richest and the poorest among us dine in style and comfort – and have that great conversation. Won’t you come over?” he added.

The following month, when comments on the “the make-up” of Orange & Teal’s guests, he underlined that everyone is welcome at the café.

He wrote in a Sept 16 Facebook post that someone who had reviewed the food at Orange & Teal, “wandered into commenting on the make-up of our guests.”

He called this “not quite as kosher” as her comments on the food.

“The whole idea of us starting the cafe was to bring people together, no matter your station in life or the path you take.”

“Orange & Teal serves the millionaire who orders our finest wine and dines in style as well as the cardboard collector who comes in from the toil for a simple meal.

I’ve had all of you come through and I thank you for making this place the rich tapestry of life that we want it to be,” he added.

His latest effort to serve underprivileged residents drew praise from netizens.

/TISG

