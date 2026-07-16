‘Check the neighbours first’: Singaporeans share resale flat advice

SINGAPORE: Part of entering married life is to purchase a home for newlywed couples. Having a place they can call theirs is a representation of the new chapter that couples are about to embark on, and there is no doubt that every couple should want the best for their future abode.

With this, a netizen sought advice on Reddit on what to look out for when purchasing resale flats in Singapore. In a post, the netizen shared that they will be getting an agent to help them choose what’s best for them, but he/she would really appreciate other people sharing their own experiences.

Furthermore, the netizen claimed that they did not go through the Build-To-Order (BTO) option because they don’t want to wait that long.

Many netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions to answer the question. One commented that any best flat can be undone if they have terrible neighbours, and advised: “Look out for telltale signs like notices or warnings pasted at common areas by neighbours… I cannot stress this enough.”

In relation to avoiding unpleasant neighbours, another comment declared: “Make sure you visit the neighbourhood at different times of day and during weekends. Because it might seem peaceful and quiet on a Wednesday afternoon, but you go on Sunday, and you realise your next-door neighbour really loves karaoke, and the unit above you has a teenager learning drums.”

Others suggested that they should check the bathroom and kitchen ceilings for potential water damage, because this can be costly if unresolved as soon as possible.

“If they have a water leak issue and you don’t know about it, likely your reno will not take this into account, which will cause you to spend extra later to fix it when it could have been done during reno,” the comment added.

Some also said that they should double-check whether the living room or bedroom faces the sun because some people find this too much.

“The agent will know this as basic info. Just ask them,” a netizen stated.

Other things that the netizens encouraged them to consider before buying resale flats are the proximity of the place to amenities and accessibility to public transportation.

“This level of convenience is worth a lot of money to some people. If you can get such a good location at a reasonable price, you should really consider it,” a netizen claimed.

“There’s no perfect flat, so you have to balance cost and how it suits your lifestyle. The best way is to narrow down some neighbourhoods, then look at a few flats so you can get a sense of your trade-offs,” a netizen concluded.

Overall, buying a resale flat is more than just about its price, but it is more about how it would fit one’s lifestyle. In looking for a future home, it is important to remember that there’s no perfect flat, and only pick what matters most to you as you start married life.