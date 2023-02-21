Chechen MMA fighter defeated in his UFC debut after 23-0 winning run

On Feb 18, Khusein Askhabov entered the UFC. He took part in UFC Vegas 69, a fight card that featured Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield, a flyweight bout. The event took place at the UFC Apex Facility in Paradise, Nevada.

On the preliminary round of the fight card, Askhabov faced Jamall Emmers in a featherweight match. The Chechen had a professional record of 23-0 and was an unbeaten athlete going into the match. 16 of those triumphs have been achieved by Askhabov through finishes (six by submission and ten by knockout).

On the other side, Emmers had a first-round submission loss in his last bout in August 2021. Askhabov’s evening did not go well because he was outmatched by his opponent for most of the match. After fifteen minutes of action, Emmers won the bout unanimously, ending a 28-year streak of unbeaten fights. The final score was 30–27 in favour of “Prettyboy,” according to all three judges.

Emmers seemed emotional during his post-fight octagon interview with Paul Felder and made a speech intended to inspire. Also, the 33-year-old stated that he would like to participate in the UFC 287 event, which is scheduled to take place in Miami, Florida.

Twitter responds to Khusein Askhabov’s defeat at UFC 69 in Las Vegas.

“Words can’t describe it. I just went through a lot. Life kicked my b*tt, taught me some lessons. This fight was just 15 minutes. I gave it my all in the 15 minutes I had, but I had to fight every day outside of the cage. So, these 15 minutes were heaven to me… I wanna fight back in Miami, in my hometown. So, you know, Sean Shellby… let me get on that.”

