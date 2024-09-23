Home News

Changi Airport ranks 5th among world’s most Instagrammable airports

ByJewel Stolarchuk

September 23, 2024

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport has been ranked as the fifth most Instagrammable airport in the world, according to a recent survey conducted by travel website Miss Tourist.

The survey analyzed Instagram posts at the 50 busiest airports globally to determine the most popular check-in locations for travellers.

With nearly 582,000 Instagram posts, Changi Airport earned its spot in the top five, celebrated for its impressive architecture, lush indoor gardens, and unique attractions like the Jewel waterfall, which have long made it a favourite for travel photography.

Topping the list was Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), which had over 3.39 million posts, making it the most frequently Instagrammed airport.

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) came in second with more than 1.04 million posts, while the UK’s Heathrow Airport took third place. Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Malaysia ranked fourth, boasting over 600,000 Instagram posts.

The report highlights how airports have evolved into destinations themselves, offering travellers more than just a transit hub but also spaces worth capturing and sharing with the world on social media.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

