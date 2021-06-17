Home News Education applauds Singapore's improved profile

Chan Chun Sing applauds Singapore’s improved education profile

Education Ministry will work hard to allow students to realise their potential

FB screengrab: Chan Chun Sing

Author

Zi Xuan You

Date

Category

Home NewsEducation
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Singapore’s Minister has taken to Facebook to laud Singapore’s improved education profile.

Mr Chan starts the post by sharing the Census 2020 findings. Singapore has seen a continued improvement in the education profile of the resident population in the last decade.

Mr Chan emphasises that the Ministry of Education (MOE) staunchly believes that every single student is talented in their own way and possesses skills in different dimensions. As such, the Ministry of Education will work hard in order to allow students in Singapore to realise their potential by first finding out their strengths and interests regardless of how they started in life.

- Advertisement -

While there will always be room for improvement for the education system and the outcomes it achieves, there are a few main focal points that the Ministry of Education will prioritise. These include:

  • Developing students qualitatively to ensure they will have the confidence to connect and compete in a world that is becoming increasingly globalised;
  • Fuelling students’ passion to learn outside of school and to continuously improve themselves throughout their lives;
  • Instilling in Singaporeans forward-looking values and perspectives (integrity, meritocracy, inclusiveness, and teamwork) so that Singaporeans can stand out in an increasingly tumultuous world.

A netizen said he found Singapore’s current education policies to be very pragmatic and focused on courses that promoted economic benefits. He also said that there was a lack of encouragement for students to devote themselves to a career that they are passionate about.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

Another netizen pointed out that academic inflation could also occur. Academic inflation, also commonly known as degree inflation, occurs when a large number of candidates with degrees are forced to compete for a few job openings. Employers also start to require college degrees from job applicants when the positions they applied for did not previously demand such credentials. /TISG

- Advertisement -

Photo: Facebook Screengrab
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Man allegedly shouts at McDonald’s manager because there is ham in egg mayo sandwich

Singapore – A member of the public took to social media to commend the staff manager of a McDonald's outlet for handling well an angry customer complaining about the ham in his egg mayo sandwich. A netizen took to Facebook page Complaint...
View Post
Featured News

Man who pretended to be ‘sugar mummy’ gets 10 months jail for sex with boy, 17

Singapore—A 26-year-old man was sentenced to 10 months' jail on Monday (June 14) for having procured the sexual services of a 17-year-old boy. The man, Muhammad AL-Masfuiin Mushin, pretended to be a “sugar mummy” in order to entice the boy to come...
View Post
Featured News

Woman’s neighbours install a fan outside their flat to extinguish small prayer flame she lit in the corridor

Singapore -- In another incident revealing a lack of religious tolerance, a woman’s neighbours have installed a fan outside their gate in an attempt to extinguish the prayer flame she lights in a tiny urn outside her own flat. In a 30-second-long...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent