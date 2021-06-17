Chan Chun Sing applauds Singapore’s improved education profile

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Singapore’s Education Minister Chan Chun Sing has taken to Facebook to laud Singapore’s improved education profile.

Mr Chan starts the post by sharing the Census 2020 findings. Singapore has seen a continued improvement in the education profile of the resident population in the last decade.

Mr Chan emphasises that the Ministry of Education (MOE) staunchly believes that every single student is talented in their own way and possesses skills in different dimensions. As such, the Ministry of Education will work hard in order to allow students in Singapore to realise their potential by first finding out their strengths and interests regardless of how they started in life.

While there will always be room for improvement for the education system and the outcomes it achieves, there are a few main focal points that the Ministry of Education will prioritise. These include:

Developing students qualitatively to ensure they will have the confidence to connect and compete in a world that is becoming increasingly globalised;

Fuelling students’ passion to learn outside of school and to continuously improve themselves throughout their lives;

Instilling in Singaporeans forward-looking values and perspectives (integrity, meritocracy, inclusiveness, and teamwork) so that Singaporeans can stand out in an increasingly tumultuous world.

A netizen said he found Singapore’s current education policies to be very pragmatic and focused on courses that promoted economic benefits. He also said that there was a lack of encouragement for students to devote themselves to a career that they are passionate about.

Another netizen pointed out that academic inflation could also occur. Academic inflation, also commonly known as degree inflation, occurs when a large number of candidates with degrees are forced to compete for a few job openings. Employers also start to require college degrees from job applicants when the positions they applied for did not previously demand such credentials. /TISG

