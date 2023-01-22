Home News Chain collision of 6 vehicles at PIE on CNY Eve, 5 people...

Chain collision of 6 vehicles at PIE on CNY Eve, 5 people hospitalised

Photo: FB screengrab/SG Road Vigilante
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
By Hana O

Two sedans, two taxis, a lorry, and a motorcycle were involved in the accident. A video of the aftermath also shows two cars by the road divider and debris scattered in the area.

SINGAPORE — Six vehicles were involved in a chain collision along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) at around 5 am on Saturday, Jan 21. It was reported that the accident happened along the PIE towards Tuas after the Central Expressway (Seletar Expressway) exit.

Two sedans, two taxis, a lorry, and a motorcycle were involved in the accident. Facebook page SG Road Vigilante uploaded a video of the aftermath, showing the two cars by the road divider and debris scattered in the area.

A few metres ahead were the crashed motorcycle and taxi.

Photo: FB screengrab/SG Road Vigilante

The other taxi was located farther from the rest, while a lorry ended up on the other side of the road after mounting the road divider.

Photo: FB screengrab/SG Road Vigilante

According to the post, the accident resulted in only one lane open to road users on the expressway.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was also alerted to a vehicle fire at about 5:10 am. The fire was extinguished with a water jet.

Five people, aged between 19 and 69, were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for medical assistance. /TISG

Female motorcyclist dies after accident on TPE, family appeals for witness or dashcam footage

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore