Chain collision of 6 vehicles at PIE on CNY Eve, 5 people hospitalised

SINGAPORE — Six vehicles were involved in a chain collision along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) at around 5 am on Saturday, Jan 21. It was reported that the accident happened along the PIE towards Tuas after the Central Expressway (Seletar Expressway) exit.

Two sedans, two taxis, a lorry, and a motorcycle were involved in the accident. Facebook page SG Road Vigilante uploaded a video of the aftermath, showing the two cars by the road divider and debris scattered in the area.

A few metres ahead were the crashed motorcycle and taxi.

The other taxi was located farther from the rest, while a lorry ended up on the other side of the road after mounting the road divider.

According to the post, the accident resulted in only one lane open to road users on the expressway.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was also alerted to a vehicle fire at about 5:10 am. The fire was extinguished with a water jet.

Five people, aged between 19 and 69, were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for medical assistance. /TISG

