Celebs react to Bennifer

J Lo and Ben Affleck reunite, friends thrilled

Jennifer Lopez has rekindled romance with Ben Affleck. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Entertainment Celebrity
Montana — Singer Jennifer Lopez, 51, and actor Ben Affleck, 48, were reported last week to have reunited after 17 years and celebrity friends could not help but lap up the story. Known as Bennifer in the early 2000s, the couple was seen on a romantic getaway to an exclusive ski chalet in Montana over the weekend. Last month, Lopez split up with former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, as known as A-Rod. The couple was known as J-Rod. In January, Affleck broke up with actress Ana de Armas, 33.

In 2004, Lopez and Affleck called it quits after starring in the romantic comedy Gigli (2003), which bombed at the box office. Lopez also had a minor role in an Affleck movie, Jersey Girl (2004), which was directed by Kevin Smith, 50, according to The Straits Times.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez started dating again after 17 years. Picture: Instagram

Comedienne Michelle Collins, 39, reposted a photo of Lopez and Affleck in a car during their trip and wrote: “JLo’s been with him for like two weeks and he’s hot as s*** again. I bet his phoenix back tattoo is slowly disappearing like the photo in Back To The Future.”

Actress-singer Bette Midler, 75, took to Twitter to say: “#BenAffleck and #JenniferLopez might be back together? Aww. That’s nice, but I was hoping that if we could bring anything back from the early 2000s, it would be my pelvic floor muscles.”

Affleck’s good friend, actor Matt Damon, 50, was asked on the Today show about the ski trip but professed not to know anything about it or the alleged romance.

“It’s a fascinating story. I hope it’s true. I love them both. That would be awesome,” he said.

Comedian Chris Rock, 56, also cracked a joke about it on the breakfast show Good Morning America on Tuesday: “I’m so happy Jennifer and Ben are back, so happy. Gigli 2. Are you guys excited?”/TISGFollow us on Social Media

