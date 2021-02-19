Celebrity couple Shane Pow and Kimberly Wang are still going strong

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE – Local celebrity couple Shane Pow and Kimberly Wang finally shared pictures of each other on Instagram after a year of zero updates.

The couple posted pictures from Louis Vuitton’s His and Hers perfume campaign for Valentine’s day, leaving fans feeling excited that they’re still going strong.

Fans were curious about their relationship after they stopped posting pictures together since the pandemic began last year.

- Advertisement -

According to 8days.sg, Pow and Wang made their relationship public in 2016 and consistently uploaded cute pictures together.

It wasn’t until February 2020, after the last episode of Somebody to Love – a mini-series the couple hosted, that they stopped posting any pictures together.

As you can see, the last post they shared of each other was at the end of February 2020. That, of course, left fans wondering about their relationship status.

However, this doesn’t go without mentioning that Pow was already shying away from talking about his relationship during his past interviews with 8days.sg.

Now that Pow and Wang have each updated Instagram with pictures from their recent campaign shoot together, fans are feeling relieved and happy to know that they’re still dating.

By the looks of it, Wang somewhat assured fans of their relationship status after she left a cheeky comment on Pow’s post.

Some fans are still not convinced as a few of them left comments on Pow and Wang’s post, asking similar questions:

With Wang’s cheeky comment and fans asking questions, it’s made way for more speculations about the couple.

To be fair, we won’t know for sure about whether or not Pow and Wang are still together unless they clarify it themselves. Until then, all we can do is wish them the best as much as we ship them together.

Otherwise we hope everyone had lovely Valentine’s Day and a memorable CNY!

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg