Celebrities pay moving tributes to the victims of the Muan aviation disaster

ByLydia Koh

December 30, 2024

KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, the entertainment industry has united in mourning following the tragic crash of Jeju Air flight 7C2216 at Muan International Airport, which claimed the lives of 179 individuals.

The flight, en route from Bangkok, Thailand, to Muan, carried 181 passengers, including 179 South Koreans and 2 Thai nationals. Only two passengers survived the devastating incident on the morning of Dec 29.

To concentrate on special news coverage, major stations cancelled their planned variety shows in the wake of the disaster. The 2024 MBC Entertainment Awards, slated for the same evening, was also cancelled as a mark of respect.

Expressing condolences

Prominent figures in the entertainment world expressed their condolences through various heartfelt gestures.

“Mourning the victims of the Muan air crash,” said broadcaster Jun Hyun Moo in a sad Instagram post. He also replaced his profile picture with a chrysanthemum, a customary mourning symbol.

Comedians Park Na Rae and Park Myung Soo also posted images of white chrysanthemums, accompanied by prayers for the deceased. In a similar vein, G-Dragon expressed his grief by posting a black-and-white picture of a flower with a yellow ribbon emoji.

Singer Lim Young Woong paid tribute during his Lim Young Woong Recital concert on Dec 29th. “The loss of so many precious lives fills me with deep sadness,” he said after a break in conversation. “I’m sending my strength and support to the victims and their families.”

Messages of mourning

Numerous more celebrities, including Jo Se Ho, Song Eun Yi, Sung Si Kyung, Song Ga In, Jang Yoon Jung, Do Kyung Wan, Jang Sung Kyu, and Lee Sang Min, honoured the victims by sharing images of chrysanthemums and condolence messages.

The entertainment industry’s collective response reflects the nation’s grief over this heartbreaking loss.

