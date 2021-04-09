Cecilia Cheung made a fortune after taking part in Sisters Who Make Waves 2

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Since she started taking part in Sisters Who Make Waves 2, Cecilia Cheung has been making headlines multiple times a week. The 40-year-old has become a fan favourite as the finals are approaching, a complete change from how netizens condemned the star for being “lazy” and “sloppy” at the start of the season. This change in the public’s opinion of Cheung began after fellow contestant Na Ying spoke about how great a mother Cheung is to her three sons on the show.

Cheung’s popularity has since soared and she recently signed three endorsement deals, shot seven commercials and received numerous invitations to appear on other shows. It is reported that Cheung has earned some 50 million yuan (S$10.2 million) with this newfound adoration from the public. Her fortune is looking to rise even more as industry insiders shared that more brands want to work with Cheung, as reported by 8days.sg. The star received more love from netizens this week after it was revealed on Sisters that she has homes in Shanghai and Beijing.

Rainie Yang suggested that Cheung move to Beijing and the latter responded that she owns homes in the two Chinese cities as she travels there for work so often. Because of this, netizens took this as a sign of “loyalty” from Cheung and pledged to “support her even more” as they know she sees China as her home now. Netizens dug out past reports of her rumoured property investments even though she did not mention any details of her homes.

It was reported in 2019 that she purchased a 70 million yuan (S$14.3 million) bungalow in the same neighbourhood as Liu Yifei. A more recent valuation of the neighbourhood suggests that because of rising property prices the same house is now valued at over RMB100mil (SS20.4mil).

Born on May 24, 1980, Cecilia Cheung Pak-chi is a Hong Kong actress and Cantopop singer. Cheung is considered a “Sing girl”—an actress who first received media attention through starring alongside Stephen Chow, and later went on to her own successful career./TISGFollow us on Social Media

