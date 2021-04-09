Entertainment Celebrity Cecilia Cheung made a fortune after taking part in Sisters Who Make...

Cecilia Cheung made a fortune after taking part in Sisters Who Make Waves 2

Her popularity has soared and she has signed new deals

Cecilia Chung made a fortune this year. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Since she started taking part in Sisters Who Make Waves 2, Cecilia Cheung has been making headlines multiple times a week. The 40-year-old has become a fan favourite as the finals are approaching, a complete change from how netizens condemned the star for being “lazy” and “sloppy” at the start of the season. This change in the public’s opinion of Cheung began after fellow contestant Na Ying spoke about how great a mother Cheung is to her three sons on the show.

Cheung’s popularity has since soared and she recently signed three endorsement deals, shot seven commercials and received numerous invitations to appear on other shows. It is reported that Cheung has earned some 50 million yuan (S$10.2 million) with this newfound adoration from the public. Her fortune is looking to rise even more as industry insiders shared that more brands want to work with Cheung, as reported by 8days.sg. The star received more love from netizens this week after it was revealed on Sisters that she has homes in Shanghai and Beijing.

Cecilia Cheung owns homes in Shanghai and Beijing. Picture: Instagram

Rainie Yang suggested that Cheung move to Beijing and the latter responded that she owns homes in the two Chinese cities as she travels there for work so often. Because of this, netizens took this as a sign of “loyalty” from Cheung and pledged to “support her even more” as they know she sees China as her home now. Netizens dug out past reports of her rumoured property investments even though she did not mention any details of her homes.

- Advertisement -

It was reported in 2019 that she purchased a 70 million yuan (S$14.3 million) bungalow in the same neighbourhood as Liu Yifei. A more recent valuation of the neighbourhood suggests that because of rising property prices the same house is now valued at over RMB100mil (SS20.4mil).

Born on May 24, 1980, Cecilia Cheung Pak-chi is a Hong Kong actress and Cantopop singer. Cheung is considered a “Sing girl”—an actress who first received media attention through starring alongside Stephen Chow, and later went on to her own successful career./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Woman who suffered severe facial burns in hotpot mishap awarded  $100,000 in damages

Singapore—A woman who lost her job after a gas canister exploded in her face at the end of a hotpot meal has been awarded $100,000 in damages by the court. The accident occurred six years ago, on Apr 4, 2015, at Chong...
View Post
Featured News

M’sia not in a hurry to export eggs to SG after salmonella found last month

Singapore—Malaysia is no hurry to resume exporting eggs to Singapore,  Bernama reported on Saturday (Apr 3) quoting the Malaysian Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi. In March, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) detected the presence of Salmonella Enteritidis...
View Post
Featured News

2 teen girls found dead at foot of Toa Payoh HDB block

Singapore – Two teenage girls, aged 15 and 16, were found dead at the foot of an HDB block in Toa Payoh on Saturday night (Apr 3). The police revealed on Sunday (Apr 4) that they were alerted to the incident at...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent