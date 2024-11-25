;
Property

CDL sees 88% jump in residential sales for Q3 2024, but hotel performance declines

ByMary Alavanza

November 25, 2024
City Developments Limited (CDL)

SINGAPORE: City Developments Limited (CDL) reported an increase in its total residential sales for the third quarter of 2024 (Q3 2024), with total sales reaching S$611.1 million.

This is an 88% rise compared to the same period last year, driven by the successful launch of Kassia, a 276-unit freehold development.

The project sold 65% of its units within the first few months of its launch in July.

CDL sold 321 residential units in Q3 2024, up from 183 units in Q3 2023, which amounted to S$325 million, as reported by Singapore Business Review.

The company’s commercial properties in Singapore also performed well. By September 2024, its office portfolio had a committed occupancy rate of 97.4%, mainly due to the strong demand at South Beach.

CDL’s retail properties also saw a committed occupancy rate of 98.5%.

However, CDL’s hotel business in Singapore saw a slight decline. Its Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) for the first nine months of 2024 (9M 2024) dropped 2.1% compared to the same period last year.

The decrease was attributed to lower Average Room Rates (ARR) across its hotels despite high-profile events like the Taylor Swift concerts in the first quarter and the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix in the third quarter. /TISG

Read also: CDL Hospitality Trust to acquire Hotel Indigo Exeter for S$33.2M

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Property

Singapore property rental scams have cost victims over $2.7 million in 2024

November 22, 2024 Gemma Iso
Property

2025 forecast: Report says home prices are set to rise in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia & Japan

November 21, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Property

Condo rental market booms in 2024 as demand soars to new heights

November 21, 2024 Gemma Iso

You missed

Property

CDL sees 88% jump in residential sales for Q3 2024, but hotel performance declines

November 25, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Singapore’s GIC, CPF, and Temasek ranked among the top 25 largest asset owners globally in 2023

November 25, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Singapore life insurance sector to reach S$43.6B in premiums by 2029

November 25, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Singapore investment sales surge in Q3 2024, fueled by ION Orchard deal and industrial boom

November 25, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.