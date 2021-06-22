- Advertisement -

Singapore — A concerned individual took to social media to complain about a landlord who allegedly monitored his tenant’s every move through closed-circuit television (CCTV) and got her evicted due to “excessive” water usage.

One Wong Foong Ying shared a lengthy post in Facebook group, Let’s Go, Singapore (走, 新加坡) on Sunday (Jun 20) detailing her elder sister’s experience with a landlord in Hougang named Desmond.

According to the screenshots of the conversation between Mr Desmond and Ms Wong’s sister, the latter had taken a one-year tenancy at Block 416 Hougang Avenue 10.

It was after the contract signing that the landlord revealed the house is equipped with CCTV surveillance equipment.

However, Ms Wong’s sister still proceeded with the tenancy as the contract had been signed.

Ms Wong’s sister then claimed that the CCTV had been used to monitor her every move.

The landlord discovered that Ms Wong’s sister used the toilet every two to three hours through the CCTV surveillance.

Mr Desmond informed his tenant to minimise her toilet visits, even allegedly threatening her on one occasion of raising the rental fees while she was in the toilet.

Ms Wong also revealed that her sister had changed the setting of their washing machine to save water, which the CCTV “caught.”

In response to the incident, Mr Desmond allegedly scolded his tenant, noting the washing machine was “a fully auto water saver” one.

“You only need to put in your clothes and press start the washing machine will deter(mine) how much water needed based by the clothes inside,” the landlord noted in one of the messages.

Ms Wong’s sister claimed that her landlord also prevented her from leaving her room when they had visitors or called her “shameless” and “disgusting.”

On Jun 18, Mr Desmond and his wife once again allegedly accused their tenant of excessive water and electrical usage. They said she had too many clothes and went to the toilet too much.

Furthermore, Ms Wong’s sister was unable to explain her side and to highlight their rental agreement.

When Ms Wong’s sister began heading back to her room to avoid a fight, the couple allegedly blocked her way and demanded she moves out immediately.

The police were eventually called, and the parties negotiated that Ms Wong’s sister leaves within three days.

However, Ms Wong’s sister said that her landlord began knocking on her door a few hours later, telling her to leave.

Ms Wong’s sister moved out the following morning.

She added that the landlord refused to return her sister’s deposit and the month’s rental fee balance.

/TISG

