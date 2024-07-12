SINGAPORE: The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) has taken a significant step in its review of Grab Holdings Limited’s proposed acquisition of Trans-cab Holdings Ltd, indicating concerns over potential anti-competitive effects in a provisional decision released on Thursday (11 July).

In its statement, CCCS highlighted that Grab, already dominant in Singapore’s Ride-Hail Platform Market, could further solidify its position through the acquisition of Trans-cab. This move, according to CCCS, may restrict competition and harm both drivers and passengers in the market.

Trans-cab, one of Singapore’s largest fleets not currently aligned with any ride-hail platform, represents a valuable resource of drivers. CCCS noted that Grab’s acquisition could lead to increased “stickiness” of these drivers to Grab’s platform, reducing availability for rival platforms and potentially exacerbating existing driver supply shortages among competitors.

The acquisition is also expected to weaken competitive pressures on Grab from rival ride-hail platforms. CCCS pointed out that such reduced competition could lead to higher costs for both drivers (in terms of commissions and fees net of incentives) and passengers, while also limiting choice in ride-hailing services.

With enhanced control over driver supply and network effects, CCCS noted that Grab may have greater ability to influence market dynamics to its advantage, if the purchase goes through, potentially stifling innovation and service quality improvements that competition typically fosters.

While the provisional decision is not final, CCCS has invited Grab and Trans-cab to propose remedies that could address these competition concerns. The parties have a limited timeframe of 10 working days to submit their representations before CCCS proceeds to finalize its decision.

CCCS emphasized that its ultimate decision on whether to clear or block the acquisition will be based on a thorough review of the representations and available evidence, ensuring a fair and competitive market landscape in Singapore’s ride-hail sector.

The outcome of CCCS’s review could have significant implications not only for Grab and Trans-cab but also for the broader ride-hail platform market in Singapore. Stakeholders, including drivers, passengers, and industry observers, await CCCS’s final decision, which is expected to shape the future of competition in the local transportation sector.

TISG/