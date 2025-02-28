Sports

Casper Ruud exits Mexican Open due to stomach bug

ByAiah Bathan

February 28, 2025

Casper Ruud became one of the three top seeds to exit the Mexican Open due to a stomach bug, Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton also lost early in the ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco. 

Last year’s runner-up and second seed Ruud withdrew just before his match with Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez, allowing the latter to advance to the quarter-finals. 

In a social media post, Ruud said: “I’m so sorry I had to pull out tonight. I was hoping to overcome this stomach illness that showed up yesterday and tried everything I could to be able to play tonight, until the very last moment 🤒. Hoping to come back stronger in a couple of days and come back here to Mexico next year. Thanks for now, Acapulco ❤️!” 

 

Stomach bug a concern for athletes 

American third seed Tommy Paul also withdrew from his match against fellow American Marcos Giron due to a similar stomach problem. Paul’s exit allowed Giron to advance to the next round, where he will face Denis Shapovalov. Shapovalov secured his spot in the quarter-finals after defeating Alex Michelsen in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. 

Fourth seed Holger Rune was also forced to retire from his match against Brandon Nakashima while trailing 3-0 in the first set. 

Rune stated: “Furious and so sad at the same time. Had food poisoning and was unable to play today… One of my favourite places is Mexico and I love this tournament. Absolutely not the way I wanted it to end.”

