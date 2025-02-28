Casper Ruud became one of the three top seeds to exit the Mexican Open due to a stomach bug, Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton also lost early in the ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco.

Last year’s runner-up and second seed Ruud withdrew just before his match with Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez, allowing the latter to advance to the quarter-finals.

In a social media post, Ruud said: “I’m so sorry I had to pull out tonight. I was hoping to overcome this stomach illness that showed up yesterday and tried everything I could to be able to play tonight, until the very last moment 🤒. Hoping to come back stronger in a couple of days and come back here to Mexico next year. Thanks for now, Acapulco ❤️!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casper Ruud (@casperruud)

Stomach bug a concern for athletes

American third seed Tommy Paul also withdrew from his match against fellow American Marcos Giron due to a similar stomach problem. Paul’s exit allowed Giron to advance to the next round, where he will face Denis Shapovalov. Shapovalov secured his spot in the quarter-finals after defeating Alex Michelsen in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.

Fourth seed Holger Rune was also forced to retire from his match against Brandon Nakashima while trailing 3-0 in the first set.

Rune stated: “Furious and so sad at the same time. Had food poisoning and was unable to play today… One of my favourite places is Mexico and I love this tournament. Absolutely not the way I wanted it to end.”