Home News Featured News Case of 9-month pregnant woman who miscarried now closed: Janil Puthucheary

Case of 9-month pregnant woman who miscarried now closed: Janil Puthucheary

Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary (Photo: YT screencapture)

Ended: Two weeks of speculation on social media about an allegation of NUH neglecting a woman in distress

By Anna Maria Romero
- Advertisement -

In Parliament on Tuesday (Apr 5), Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary said that the case of a woman, who had been nine months pregnant when she suffered a miscarriage at the National University Hospital (NUH), is now closed.

The issue had caused concern in social media after the woman’s husband put up a Facebook post on Mar 21 saying that his wife had been taken by ambulance to the Accident and Emergency Ward at NUH on Mar 15 at around 10:30 pm.

He had said then that she was taken  to the maternity ward only two hours later, and when doctors checked on her condition, found the baby no longer had a heartbeat.

The husband had questioned why there had been two hours between her admission to to the A&E and the time she was attended to. In his post, he said he could not stop thinking that his child could have been saved if his wife had been promptly attended to.

- Advertisement 1-

The post went on to be widely shared.

However, on Mar 31, he met with NUH officials to  discuss his wife’s case, and conceded that the miscarriage may not have occurred at the A&E department. “I recognised and apologised that my original post on (Facebook) has created unintended speculation and abuse of staff. After clarifications on the facts with the hospital, I would like to thank them for saving my wife,” he said.

In the aftermath, NUH also apologised, saying it “should have done more to provide closer monitoring and care” and that its processes would be reviewed “so that such incidents do not happen again”.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had also said then that his ministry would work with NUH to thoroughly investigate the case.

Dr Puthucheary told the House on Apr 5, “The couple has had discussions with the NUH team and the matter has since been closed between the two parties. The family had put up a social media post recently acknowledging this, and further acknowledged that the mother had not been left unattended for two hours.

‘Indeed she received attention and care from the NUH emergency department team from the time she arrived. They further noted that the sad and unfortunate outcome of the pregnancy was not the result of her experience at the hospital.”

- Advertisement 2-

He said that the hospital’s clinical care processes had been “appropriate” and offered condolences to the grieving family.

Dr Puthucheary said that the case has been investigated thoroughly, adding that there are some areas where NUH could improve, such as communications and the coordination of transfers between the emergency department and the delivery suite.

These have been implemented, he said.

/TISG

9-month ‘bleeding profusely’ pregnant woman loses child after being ‘left unattended’ for 2 hours at NUH’s A&E Ward — Husband asks for an explanation

- Advertisement 3-

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Malaysia

Malays need protection against liberalism says youth leader of Muhyiddin’s party

A Malaysian senator and Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports in the Cabinet of Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob says that Bersatu, the party of former PM  Muhyiddin Yassin, quit the Pakatan Harapan government in 2020 because of the...
Read more
Featured News

Case of 9-month pregnant woman who miscarried now closed: Janil Puthucheary

In Parliament on Tuesday (Apr 5), Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary said that the case of a woman, who had been...
Read more
Asia This Week

Everything you need to know about travelling overland to Malaysia

Missing your cheap food, cheaper petrol, budget-priced  massages,  and more importantly, your loved ones? After a long two-year wait, fully-vaccinated travellers can finally enter...
Read more
Home News

Morning Digest, Apr 7

Vigilanteh S’pore says, ‘The irony’ when S’poreans say JB has many thieves & corruption but they themselves go JB to ‘cheat the system’ &...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Apr 6

Woman ignores OTP for unauthorised foodpanda orders, still charged small transactions; filed police report   A member of the public who experienced unauthorised charges by foodpanda...
Read more
Malaysia

Malays need protection against liberalism says youth leader of Muhyiddin’s party

A Malaysian senator and Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports in the Cabinet of Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob...
Read more
Featured News

Case of 9-month pregnant woman who miscarried now closed: Janil Puthucheary

In Parliament on Tuesday (Apr 5), Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary said that the case of...
Read more
Asia This Week

Everything you need to know about travelling overland to Malaysia

Missing your cheap food, cheaper petrol, budget-priced  massages,  and more importantly, your loved ones? After a long two-year wait,...
Read more
Home News

Morning Digest, Apr 7

Vigilanteh S’pore says, ‘The irony’ when S’poreans say JB has many thieves & corruption but they themselves go JB...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore