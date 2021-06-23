Home News Carouseller alleged to sell McDonald's nugget that looks like South Korean singer...

Carouseller alleged to sell McDonald’s nugget that looks like South Korean singer () for $50

What would they junk-cook up next?

Photo: Reddit Screengrab

Singapore — A couple of netizens had a good laugh after another netizen on Reddit posted a screenshot capturing a Carouseller’s posting of a “Limited edition BTS McDonald’s meal.”

The Carouseller had priced the meal at SGD 50, which originally retails for $8.50, on the popular online marketplace platform Carousell. In their posting, they had also included the description “Extremely rare due to one of the nuggets looking like .”

The set meal was supposed to be available for purchase from May 27 onwards. However, the launch of the exclusive meal was delayed due to the rise in local Covid-19 cases. As such, the meal was first released yesterday on Jun 21 and is only available for delivery orders.

With regards to the description, Jeon Jung-kook, who is better known mononymously as Jungkook, is a South Korean singer and songwriter. Aside from being the youngest member, he is also known as the main vocalist and lead dancer in the South Korean boy band BTS.

Jungkook, Photo: Youtube screengrab

Some commenters pointed out that it was difficult to make out a face in the nugget that the Carouseller had taken a picture of.

Photo: Reddit Screengrab

Some others questioned why the BTS meal was so well-received and popular despite it being more expensive than regular meals in McDonald’s.

Photo: Reddit Screengrab

A netizen offered a small nugget of information, saying that McDonald’s nuggets are only available in four shapes no matter which country a person buys their meal from. The four shapes are known as the boot, the bell, the ball, and the bone (also known as the bow tie).

Photo: Reddit Screengrab

Some others recalled a recent incident in which another nugget purchased from McDonald’s sold for USD 99,997 (~SGD 134,711) after being listed on eBay as “McDonald’s Among Us shaped Nugget from BTS Meal.”

Photo: Reddit Screengrab

Photo: eBay Screengrab via Forbes

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. 

