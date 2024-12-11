;
Carousell lays off 76 employees amid strategic restructuring

ByJewel Stolarchuk

December 11, 2024

SINGAPORE: E-commerce platform Carousell has announced a reduction in its workforce, laying off 76 business and technology employees across Asia. The layoffs account for approximately 7% of the company’s total workforce. 60% of the affected staff are from Singapore.

In a statement, Carousell explained that the decision was driven by a need to adapt to market conditions in specific business departments.

The company plans to reallocate resources toward areas with stronger growth potential to ensure long-term sustainability and improve operational efficiency.

The company said it deeply regrets the impact this decision has had on its employees and their families but positioned the cuts as essential for its future.

Carousell has pledged to provide affected employees with comprehensive support. This includes salary compensation, job matching services, and career counselling to ease their transition.

The Creative Media and Printing Employees Union (CMPEU), which represents some of the laid-off workers, is collaborating with Carousell to ensure fair severance packages and offer additional employment assistance.

Additionally, the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) has committed to supporting impacted employees by offering job-matching services, career guidance, and resources for those facing financial challenges.

