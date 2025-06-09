Carlos Alcaraz wins the French Open by saving 3 match points in the longest final ever

- Advertisement -

PARIS, FRANCE: Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz won his fifth Grand Slam title in an intense match at the Roland-Garros final against World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. The young athlete saved three championship points and came back to defeat Sinner with a final scoreline of 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(10-2).

With this achievement, Alcaraz became the third man in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam after saving match points, joining Gaston Gaudio (in the 2004 French Open) and Novak Djokovic (in the 2019 Wimbledon final). Moreover, Alcaraz became the ninth man in the Open Era to come back from two sets down to win a major final.

Alcaraz expressed after his win: “I just want to say thank you for everything to my team and family… I have the privilege to be able to live great things with you. I was lucky to have a lot of people who came from Murcia, from home, to support me. It is just amazing support you gave me today, during the whole two weeks, [including] the people who weren’t able to come but are at home. Thank you very much, and this trophy is yours as well, so thank you.”

Highlights of the finals match

This year’s 2025 Roland-Garros final match was the most exciting yet in the growing rivalry between Alcaraz and Sinner. It was their first time playing in a Grand Slam final, and it became the longest in Roland Garros history, lasting five hours and 29 minutes.

- Advertisement -

Twenty-two-year-old Carlos Alcaraz showed his fighting spirit in the final and deciding set. He had a chance to win the match at 5-4 but failed to seal the victory. Regardless, he stayed focused and gave his very best.

After nearly five hours of hard-fought tennis, Alcaraz gave it his all in the final tie-break, and he hit four great winners. On championship point, he hit an amazing forehand while running full speed. The ball flew down the line, past Sinner, who could only watch as it landed perfectly in.

Sinner admitted after the game: “First of all, Carlos, congrats. An amazing performance, an amazing battle, amazing everything,” said Sinner at the trophy ceremony. “To you and your team, amazing job. I’m very happy for you, and you deserve it.”

This win marks Alcaraz’s 37th of the season, a number more than any other player has done so far. He also improved his record against Sinner to 8 wins and 4 losses, winning their last five matches in a row.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, Alcaraz has now won all five Grand Slam finals he has played. With his fifth major title, he is the third-youngest man ever to do this feat, following only Bjorn Borg (age 21) and Rafael Nadal (age 22).

In a social media post, the young athlete shared his achievement with his fans. Netizens showed their support in the comments section and remarked: “👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 Congratulations!!! Match and victory for history (translated),” “Unbelievable comeback!!!Congratulations legend 🥹🏆,” and “Thank you so much for the most wonderful match. It made people deeply understand what is perseverance, what is never giving up means, and that anything is possible! I believe this is the most precious spirit in sports. Your championship is well-deserved. Congratulations again! Alcaraz!🏆🔥”