Caring Commuter Week marks five years of promoting gracious travel

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s buses and trains move millions every day, but the heart of the public transport system has always been the people who use it. This week, that spirit took centre stage as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Public Transport Council (PTC) kicked off the fifth edition of Caring Commuter Week on Nov 15, marking five years of encouraging Singaporeans to look out for one another on their journeys.

What began as a simple push for more gracious commuting has grown into a nationwide effort to build a culture where kindness is part of the daily rush. This year’s edition celebrates exactly that: the ordinary commuters who quietly make travel safer, easier, and a little more human for everyone.

An escape room that puts commuters in someone else’s shoes

From Nov 15 to 30, the public can try something a little different: a public transport–themed escape room designed to help people experience what travelling is like for persons with disabilities. Instead of simply reading signs or watching videos, participants get hands-on challenges that highlight how important inclusive design is, and how small obstacles can become major barriers for someone with mobility or sensory difficulties.

The roving installation will stop at Our Tampines Hub, Yishun Town Square, and Toa Payoh HDB Hub, making it accessible to families and everyday commuters across the island. It’s meant to be fun, but also eye-opening; it’s a reminder that not everyone’s commute looks the same.

The roving exhibition dates are as follows:

Celebrating the people who make everyday journeys kinder

The launch event was graced by Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow, with Minister of State Baey Yam Keng joining as Special Guest. One of the most significant announcements was the new Young ChangeMakers – Caring SG Commuters Grant, developed with the National Youth Council.

The initiative gives young Singaporeans up to S$7,000 in seed funding to bring their community ideas to life. Whether it’s creating tools, campaigns or programmes to make commuting easier for those who need support, this grant seeks to make those initiatives possible.

Complete details for the grant have been posted in the LTA website.

The ceremony also honoured individuals and partners who have gone the extra mile, sometimes literally, to help others on the move. Two Greendale Secondary School students, Yash Raj and Chen Zugen, received the Richard Magnus Award for the Outstanding Caring Commuter after they rushed to help Ms Tan Siew Hua, a commuter who fell at Meridian LRT station in February this year.

They not only helped her up but also accompanied her to Sengkang General Hospital, stayed until she received medical attention, and even checked in again later in the day. Their story resonated with many because it reflects the everyday compassion Singapore hopes to nurture.

Five more commuters received commendation awards, while nine Singaporeans were recognised as Caring Commuter Champions (Inspirers) for consistently supporting fellow riders — whether by helping during train disruptions, volunteering at deployments or contributing to talks and learning journeys that shape the movement.

Three organisations — Dementia Singapore, Singapore Polytechnic and St Patrick’s School — were also honoured as Caring SG Commuters Partners for their contributions to building an inclusive transport culture.

All award recipients can be found on the LTA website.

A new song for a new kind of commuting culture

To round things off, Singaporean singer-songwriter Tay Ke Wei debuted the very first Caring SG Commuters theme song, “A Brand New Way to Ride.” It’s meant to be uplifting, catchy and, above everything, a reminder that a more pleasant commute starts with each of us. The song is now available on the Caring SG Commuters YouTube channel and portal.

After five years, Caring Commuter Week isn’t just an annual event, but a reminder that public transport works best not just because the system runs smoothly, but because commuters look out for one another. Whether it’s guiding someone who’s lost, offering a seat or stepping in during emergencies, every act of compassion makes the daily grind a little easier.

And as Singapore’s public transport network keeps expanding, this culture of kindness is what keeps the city moving, not just from place to place, but forward together.

