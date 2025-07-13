// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, July 14, 2025
Singapore
Photo: Roads.sg
Car drives against traffic on Republic Boulevard, narrowly avoids head-on collision

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A car was caught on camera driving against the flow of traffic along Republic Boulevard in the early hours of Friday morning (11 July), nearly causing a serious accident.

According to a 16-second dashcam clip shared on the ROADS.sg Facebook page, the incident took place at around 4:53am. The footage shows the dashcam driver travelling normally when headlights suddenly appear head-on in the same lane.

Faced with the oncoming vehicle, the driver made an abrupt swerve to the right in an attempt to avoid a collision. The manoeuvre caused the car to crash into a roadside barrier. The video shows how close the two vehicles came to a head-on impact in the split second before the dashcam car struck the roadblock.

Footage from the rear camera revealed that the car travelling in the wrong direction did not stop after the near-miss and continued along Republic Boulevard.

The video quickly sparked heated discussions among netizens after it was posted. Many commenters condemned the act of driving against traffic, calling it extremely reckless and warning that such behaviour could lead to fatal accidents.

One commenter wrote: “Fortunately, the driver reacted quickly,” while others urged motorists to remain vigilant at all times, especially in low-light conditions when visibility is poor and mistakes can have grave consequences.

