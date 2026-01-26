Car driver blocks bus by braking and hogging at 10km/h along Geylang Road

SINGAPORE: A car driver seemed to have deliberately slowed down on a busy Geylang Road stretch, forcing a passenger-carrying SBS Transit bus to move at a crawl, triggering safety concerns and a police report.

The incident, which took place on Jan 23, involved a Service Route 51 bus heading towards Kallang Road. According to Lianhe Zaobao, the bus was stuck behind a car travelling at just 10km/h, despite the road ahead being clear.

A video reportedly shared by a passenger and also re-shared by the Facebook page ROADS.sg on Jan 25 shows the bus captain reporting the situation to headquarters in real time. He said the car ahead was moving, but “the speed only stayed at 10km/h,” leaving the bus with no choice but to follow slowly.

The incident occurred along Geylang Road, opposite Masjid Haji Mohd Salleh, at a bus stop with five lanes of traffic. Both vehicles were initially travelling in the fourth lane. When the bus later moved into the leftmost lane to enter the bus stop, the car followed. It then slowed further and stopped directly in front of the bus, within the bus stop area.

In the video, the bus captain appeared visibly frustrated and repeatedly pointed out that the car had stopped illegally at the bus stop. Footage showed no obstruction ahead, and lane markings indicated a bus-only lane. It remains unclear if or when the car eventually moved off.

Responding to queries from Lianhe Zaobao, SMRT spokesperson Chen Guizhen confirmed the incident and said the car had “suddenly cut into the bus’s path.” She added that although there were no vehicles ahead, the car continued to move slowly and braked repeatedly.

“Due to the driver’s actions posing a potential safety threat to other road users, especially bus passengers, the company has lodged a police report,” she said. The Singapore Police Force confirmed it has received a report and that investigations are ongoing.

Under Land Transport Authority rules, stopping within nine metres of a bus stop is an offence and may result in a fine. Bus lanes, marked by yellow lines, are also restricted to buses during peak hours on weekdays.

The incident has drawn attention to how individual driving behaviour can disrupt public transport operations, especially during busy periods, and raises questions about enforcement on shared roads.