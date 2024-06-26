SINGAPORE: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s remarks on Singaporeans teaching English in Malaysia have stirred up a lot of buzz, even though he later clarified that what he meant was a “volunteer programme” meant to boost English proficiency in Malaysia as well as strengthen ties between Singapore and Malaysia.

Malaysians have not taken too kindly to the issue, which stemmed from a June 12 joint press conference with Singapore’s Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong, at Putrajaya.

On June 25, a CNA piece showed how dissatisfied some of Malaysia’s parents and educators are with the Prime Minister’s suggestion for volunteers from Singapore to teach English.

They said that the root of the problem needs to be identified and addressed, and lessons and textbooks should be revamped and made more appropriate and enjoyable for young Malaysian learners.

The project director for an education-based non-governmental organisation that had researched education in Sabah acknowledged Mr Anwar’s aim but said that having foreign volunteer teachers in poor and remote areas in Malaysia would be a “last resort.”

A parent group leader, however, told CNA: “I am amazed that Singaporean teachers are willing to cross crocodile-infested rivers to teach our children when our own teachers hesitate.”

When the CNA piece was shared on Reddit, one much-upvoted comment read: “Can’t they find random white people to be English teachers?”

Others answered that most Caucasian teachers are likely to prefer “nice developed places” such as Japan to teach English, and rural Malaysia might be low on their priority list.

Several commenters, however, brought up the topic of accents, saying that while teachers from Western countries might be seen as attractive by some, those who have thick accents from Ireland, Scotland, or even Australia would be difficult to understand.

A Malaysian who grew up having experienced being taught by teachers from the US said that the difference in curriculum structure and exam requirements was detrimental to the students.

He added that one of the American teachers who came to teach English had majored in Biology, not English, education, or linguistics.

Another agreed, writing, “If the Malaysian government wants English to improve they have to dig deep into their pockets and pay for qualified ESL teachers.”

One commenter pointed out that Prime Minister Anwar seems to be the only one in favour of the programme since neither Malaysians nor Singaporeans appear to want it. /TISG

