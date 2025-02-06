Vasek Pospisil has officially ended his highly successful time with Canada’s Davis Cup team. The 34-year-old athlete recently confirmed that his doubles match against Hungary will be the last one for his Davis Cup journey.

The athlete ended with a memorable performance alongside Liam Draxl, helping Canada have its spot in the first round qualifiers at the IGA Stadium. It was another standout moment in Montreal, a city that holds special memories for Pospisil, including his first Masters 1000 semi-final at the 2013 National Bank Open.

While Pospisil’s tennis achievements are many, including a Grand Slam doubles title at the Wimbledon in 2014 with Jack Sock, the Davis Cup was always his most meaningful tournament.

Pospisil said: “Davis Cup has had such a big impact on my career and life. Winning in 2022, I don’t think I have ever wanted to win anything more then that title we won there… I felt like that was a really big, big moment for me.”

In a social media post, the athete also shared: “Not retiring from tennis just yet but yesterday was my last time playing for Team Canada. Incredible @daviscup memories over the years. To my teammates: I love you guys. We’ve been through a lot together over the years. Brothers for life after bringing the 🏆 home in 2022. Will miss being part of this team 😢💔”

Draxl as Pospisil’s successor

Vasek Pospisil cemented his legacy as a Davis Cup legend with his 15 years of dedication to the team, having 35 ties, 33 victories, and 18 doubles wins. It was only fitting that his final match was alongside his next in line, Liam Draxl. Their final match symbolized the passing of the torch, much like Damiel Nestor did for Pospisil. The two played 11 Davis Cup doubles matches together before Nestor’s retirement.

Pospisil admitted: “I felt so comfortable out there with Liam which speaks volumes for both his skill and energy, it’s an amazing combination… I felt like he’s been there for years, I felt like we had played together many times. He’s a great kid; a super hard worker and he’s playing great. He’s got a great future ahead and there’s no question he’ll be on the team for many years playing doubles.”

Moreover, Draxl shared: “I was so comfortable out there just knowing that Vasek was leading the team, that’s how I felt, and I guess that brought a good level out of me… It was just super comforting playing in a big match, down 2-0, him (Vasek) making the calls and I was trusting everything he was telling me out there. I think there was a lot of trust out there and I definitely believed in Vasek’s level and knowledge on the court. I was just kind of following his lead and trying to do the best I could.”

Pospisil’s absence will undoubtedly be felt by the team. Captain Frank Dancevic said: “Amazing guy, amazing career. We’re going to miss him for sure on the team… He brought a lot of value to the team with his singles and doubles play and his charisma, on and off the court.”

Tennis Canada shared an Instagram post as a tribute to Pospisil, stating: “Vasek, thank you for 14 seasons of memories ❤️”

