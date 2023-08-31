Canadian PM set to visit Singapore; meeting PM Lee as part of Asia working trip

SINGAPORE: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will start his Asian itinerary next week and is set to pay a working visit to Singapore between 7 and 8 Sept.

The Canadian Prime Minister’s Office confirmed Trudeau’s trip to Asia on Wednesday (30 Aug). In response to media inquiries, Singapore’s Prime Minister’s Office also confirmed that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will meet his Canadian counterpart on 8 Sept.

He is also set to meet “a number of key private sector leaders” during the Singapore portion of his tour.

During his latest trip to Asia, Mr Trudeau will first attend the ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, from 5-6 Sept before making his working visit to Singapore. He will then continue to New Delhi, India, to attend the G20 summit from 9-10 Sept.

The Canadian PM’s office has said, “an important partner under Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy”. Mr Trudeau plans to “strengthen bilateral relations, particularly by promoting Canadian exports and positioning Canada as a destination of choice for investment opportunities” during his visit to Singapore.

