‘Can survive on $1,400?’ – Concerned sibling asks if single mother can get on such low pay

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

August 8, 2024

SINGAPORE: A concerned family member of a 25-year-old single mother took to an online forum on Wednesday (Aug 7) to ask Singaporeans if it’s possible to survive with a salary of S$1,400 per month. Many weighed in, with a handful offering advice for the young mother.

“How does someone survive with a salary of S$1,400?” the Redditor asked, “I’m wondering how some people live with a salary of less than $1500 every single month,” the writer said, sharing that he has a 25-year-old sister who is raising a child on her own.

“She recently approached me to borrow some money. She doesn’t really ask for help unless she needs to so I was okay to give her what she asked for which was $300 to tide over some expenses. Recently, we talked about finances and some other stuff and I was quite shocked to hear she was earning merely $1,400 after the CPF deduction. I was still quite baffled about how low her pay was. Merely $10 an hour for 44 hours per week. Now I’m wondering how people actually manage.”

According to the post, the young mother works as an assistant at a clinic. Given her salary, her sibling encouraged her to find a clinic that would offer her higher pay. “Do you guys think it’s enough, especially with how expensive things can get?” the concerned sibling asked.

“What’s the best thing she can do? To switch careers or to jump into another industry? She lives with my dad and I live with my mum so I wasn’t up to date as to how she was doing too. I advised her to swap jobs but she said it would be the same thing.”

The writer also shared that his sister has a diploma in mass communication, which is why he said, “I thought that’s really minimum wage for someone with a diploma. Her GPA wasn’t that bad either she could actually continue pursuing her degrees but stopped since she had a baby.”

Singaporeans weigh in on the issue

Many responded to the post with advice and insight into the matter. A handful encouraged the young mother to apply for a different job.

“How is this even legal in the most expensive country in the world?” wrote one. “Renting a room is already minimum $700. Does the government expect people to stay with parents forever?”

“Hmmm with a mass comm diploma, actually some marketing or PR entry-level roles might pay more than what she’s doing now, and offer a better career path,” another pointed out. “Cause you need to consider long term also since she’s only 25. Lots of potential. If she stays as a clinic assistant, there’s no progression even after decades of experience. Even admin jobs should be better overall.”

Others took the opportunity to share their own struggles with finding a job, such as another single parent also with a diploma in mass communication and years of copywriting experience. “I can’t even find a job in that industry right now. It’s hell,” the comment read. “If you search clinic assistant you’ll find many jobs but a lot of them require you to work nights, and even the ones that don’t, require Saturday mornings. If her baby is in infant care that makes it difficult if she’s the primary caregiver.

“I’m a single parent and I’ve also resorted to looking for clinic receptionist jobs and I can’t find any that would allow me to be around for my kid in the evenings. Or rather, the ones I can find, just never replied because I’m guessing they’re swamped with applications.”

Single Parents INformed, INvolved, INcluded, an initiative for single parents

Single parents looking for support in their unique parenting journeys can reach out to HCSA Dayspring SPIN, which is an initiative by HCSA Community Services in collaboration with the National Council of Social Service (NCSS).

The initiative was started to give support to single parents in the areas of their parenting and well-being. It also gives them access to practical resources.

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

