‘Can S’poreans realistically set aside ‘fun money’ each month?’ — Young man asks what’s even left ‘after paying bills, groceries, transport?’

SINGAPORE: In a city where even a hawker meal can quietly nudge S$7 and an MRT ride adds up over time, one Singaporean posed the million-dollar question on r/PersonalFinanceSG subreddit: “How much do you actually allow for non-essentials, meals out, hobbies, gadgets, weekend getaways, or spontaneous treats?”

Despite the rising cost of living, the concept of “fun money,” the cash you’re allowed to spend guilt-free on stuff you enjoy, is alive and kicking. but not without compromise.

His post reflects what many urban dwellers feel but rarely admit. After paying for “bills, groceries, transport, and contributions to savings or investments,” the question becomes less about budgeting and more about survival: “What’s even left for fun?”

The collection of responses from Singaporeans was as varied as they were revealing, as shown below:

One commenter even offered a philosophical take: “Fun money is money you spend without thinking. If you have to figure out, it’s not fun money, my man.”

Others confessed to reverse budgeting, where saving is whatever’s left after spending: “I don’t really budget. Just spend, and the remainder goes to savings/investments.”

While some shell out S$1K–S$2K on karaoke and nightlife, others rely on a cross-border strategy: Johor Bahru! With its lower prices, a quick trip across the Causeway has become the go-to destination for discretionary spending. Everything, from dental care to tasty food, becomes “fun money” friendly.

Strategy or struggle?

Singaporeans face a constant tug-of-war between delayed gratification and immediate joy. The popular 50/30/20 rule—where 30% is meant for wants—feels more like a theory than a reality in the Little Red Dot.

However, if fun money is truly about guiltless spending, perhaps the real trick lies not in how much we set aside—but in how we redefine what “fun” means.

So in a city bursting with Michelin-rated hawker stalls, free park trails, and cultural pop-ups, maybe the best fun money is the kind that buys joy—not just stuff.

