Can Singaporeans afford to succumb to a “mid-life crisis” when they can hardly afford basic commodities?

ByJARA CARBALLO

October 4, 2024
SINGAPORE: In a captivating exploration of modern life’s pressures, a columnist for The Cut, part of New York Magazine’s digital presence, has delved into the evolving concept of the midlife crisis.

Traditionally seen as a rite of passage for those in their 40s, the midlife crisis is now a luxury that many 40-somethings can’t afford. Writer and producer Amil Niazi, in her insightful piece, reflects on how she and her millennial peers find themselves in a unique predicament. Unlike the characters in movies and TV shows from their youth, where a midlife crisis often symbolized a moment of self-discovery amidst a life of comfort, today’s reality is starkly different.

Niazi points out that the crisis facing many in their 40s now isn’t about grappling with mortality or seeking a change from a life of complacency. Instead, it’s about the harsh realization that their lives and circumstances haven’t significantly improved since their 30s or even their 20s. It’s a crisis of stagnation, marked by a lack of financial comfort and resources.

This isn’t a phenomenon limited to the 40-something crowd. A revealing AARP survey highlights that one in five Americans aged 50 and older have no retirement savings. Moreover, a significant portion (37%) are concerned about meeting their basic expenses. These figures underscore that the dream of a midlife or retirement crisis, complete with impulsive decisions like buying a sports car, is out of reach for many.

Rather than pointing fingers at individuals for not saving enough, Niazi and others suggest that long-term economic factors are the real culprits. In an era where financial stability is increasingly elusive, the midlife crisis has transformed from a symbol of existential angst into a reflection of deeper economic and societal challenges.

Can Singaporeans afford this “luxury”?

A 2023 survey conducted by OCBC, and published by The Business Times, revealed that a smaller number of Singaporeans are capable of spending on non-essential items, and an increased number lack adequate emergency funds or savings to support their families for the coming year.

The bank’s annual Financial Wellness Index indicated that only 40% of Singaporeans can regularly afford expenses beyond necessities. The survey also found that 23% of respondents could only afford essential items, while 36% must save up for non-essential purchases.

Survey implications

The survey indicated Singaporeans’ inability to afford non-essential items. This could potentially lead to a decrease in consumer spending, which means they cannot spend on items or experiences that might help them mitigate mid-life crisis indicators.

The findings also suggested that a large number of Singaporeans are living paycheck to paycheck, with limited capacity to save or invest. This situation exacerbated their financial vulnerabilities, making them decide to just ignore mid-life crisis symptoms.

Finally, the survey results reflected a general sense of financial insecurity among Singaporeans. This lack of confidence could lead to further tightening of personal spending, including expenses related to mid-life crisis mitigation.

Existential reflection vs. economic stagnation?

Contemporary midlife crisis has evolved from a period of existential reflection and impulsive self-discovery to a more pervasive and sobering reality of economic stagnation and insecurity.

It is clear that this phenomenon, once a hallmark of middle age, has become a luxury that many 40-somethings, and even older individuals, can no longer afford. The shift from a crisis of identity to one of financial and societal pressures highlights the broader challenges faced by individuals in present-day society.

The insights from the AARP survey and the OCBC study in Singapore further illustrated that this is not an isolated issue but a widespread concern that transcends geographical boundaries.

As financial stability becomes increasingly elusive, the midlife crisis serves as a reminder of the deeper economic and societal issues that need to be addressed.

