Can anyone hire a domestic helper in Singapore? Here’s what MOM looks at

SINGAPORE: While many foreign domestic workers hope to find good employers in Singapore, not every household is eligible to hire one. Before a work permit for a domestic helper is approved, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) assesses whether the employer and their family have the financial means to support the helper and meet the costs associated with employing one.

The Ministry of Manpower evaluates a household’s financial situation during the application process to determine whether the family can sustainably support a domestic helper. One of the key considerations is whether the applicant’s household income is sufficient to cover the costs of employing and maintaining a helper.

It has been reported that Singapore citizens and permanent residents are generally expected to have a monthly household income of around S$2,000. For applicants holding work passes, such as Employment Pass or S Pass holders, the required monthly income is typically higher, ranging from around S$5,000 to S$7,000.

How the authorities assess family applicants

The Ministry of Manpower assesses not only the applicant’s personal income, but also the entire family’s sustainable gross income. The authorities calculate the fixed expenses that are associated with hiring a domestic helper, such as the salary, monthly levy, insurance premiums, food, and accommodation costs. After deducting these costs, the authorities are making sure that the family still has sufficient funds to maintain the standards of basic living.

With this, the recurring monthly expenses for hiring a domestic helper these days are close to S$1,200.

Hiring a domestic helper in Singapore involves significant financial responsibility. Beyond salaries and levies, employers are also expected to provide accommodation, food, insurance and other necessities. These requirements are intended to ensure that domestic workers are adequately supported while helping families make informed decisions about whether they are financially prepared to hire a helper.