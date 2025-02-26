Sports

Cameron Norrie loses to American teenager Learner Tien in Mexican Open first round

ByAiah Bathan

February 26, 2025

Britain’s Cameron Norrie was defeated by teenager Learner Tien in the first round of the Mexican Open, marking his early exit in the competition.

The athlete, who is Britain’s No. 2, was beaten 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 by the 19-year-old Tien, ranked 83rd in the world. The match lasted one hour and 52 minutes. 

Highlights of the match 

Tien made an impressive start, going up 4-1 in the first set. Norrie managed to come back and served for the set at 5-4, but was broken. Tien then won the tie-break and took control of the second set, finishing the match strong. 

With his win, Tien will now play against the winner of the second-round match between Alexander Zverev and Matteo Arnaldi. 

The Briton had beaten Tien in their only meeting earlier this year in Hong Kong, winning in straight sets with a final scoreline of 6-3, 7-5. 

In similar news, second seed Casper Ruud secured his spot in the next round with a 6-4, 6-4 win over France’s Arthur Rinderknech. Moreover, third seed Tommy Paul cruised past Canada’s Gabriel Diallo with a scoreline of 6-2, 6-2. American fifth seed Ben Shelton fought through a challenging match against Cobolli, winning 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-4) to advance to the second round.

