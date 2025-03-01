MALAYSIA: The Cameron Highlands, long celebrated for its cool climate and lush landscapes, are now experiencing an alarming temperature rise.

According to The Star, 2024 was the hottest year on record for the region, with an average daily temperature of 18.91°C—an increase of 0.86°C compared to the long-term average recorded between 1991 and 2020.

Experts believe this warming trend is primarily driven by deforestation, rapid urbanisation, and the effects of global climate change.

Factors contributing to rising temperatures

Deforestation for Agriculture: The expansion of agricultural activities in Cameron Highlands has significantly contributed to deforestation. Data from Wiki Impact indicates that in 2021 alone, the region lost 62.6 hectares of tree cover, resulting in approximately 33.0 kilotonnes of CO₂ emissions.

Over the past decade, MDPI Journal reports that Cameron Highlands has lost 35.98 km² of primary forests, while agricultural lands have expanded by 51.61 km². This large-scale deforestation has led to rising land surface temperatures, further contributing to climate shifts in the region.

Rapid urban development: The MDPI Journal (TMJ) also highlights that urban development in Cameron Highlands has intensified in the last decade, with urban areas expanding by 11 km² between 2009 and 2019. This expansion has led to a 2°C rise in land surface temperature, exacerbating the warming climate.

While development has boosted economic growth, the unregulated expansion of hotels, commercial spaces, and housing projects has disrupted the natural ecosystem. As green spaces give way to concrete structures, the region’s ability to regulate its own temperature diminishes, leading to increased heat absorption and retention.

Global climate change: The effects of global climate change are further intensifying local environmental issues. A study published by ResearchGate (RG) suggests that by 2069, Cameron Highlands could experience an average temperature increase of up to 2.8°C. This rise will not only worsen current environmental problems but could also lead to unpredictable rainfall patterns, making it even more challenging for local farmers and businesses to adapt.

Impacts on local sectors

Agriculture: The agriculture sector, which heavily relies on the region’s cool temperatures, has been directly affected by climate change. Farmers report shorter growing seasons, lower crop yields, and increased plant diseases. Key crops such as tea, strawberries, and highland vegetables are now struggling to thrive in the warming climate, leading to concerns over food security and economic stability for farming communities.

Biodiversity and Ecosystem Disruptions: The warming climate is also threatening the biodiversity of Cameron Highlands. TMJ warns that as temperatures rise, native plant and animal species, many of which are adapted to cooler environments, face habitat loss. Certain orchids, mossy forests, and highland bird species are particularly vulnerable as they depend on specific temperature ranges to survive.

Mitigation efforts

Several initiatives are being proposed to combat the effects of warming in Cameron Highlands:

Reforestation and conservation efforts: Environmental organisations are pushing for reforestation projects to restore lost green cover. Initiatives such as tree planting and controlled farming zones are being explored to improve ecological balance.

Sustainable farming practices: Experts suggest shifting towards agroecology—an approach that integrates environmentally friendly farming methods. A precision of agriculture, reduced pesticide use, and controlled irrigation can help sustain crops while minimising environmental harm.

Better urban planning: Authorities should be urged to impose stricter regulations on construction projects. Zoning laws and sustainable infrastructure planning can help balance development with environmental preservation.

The warming of Cameron Highlands is a complex issue, fuelled by human activity and larger climate trends. If immediate action is not taken, the region may face irreversible ecological damage, economic downturns, and the loss of its unique appeal.

Experts stress that collaboration between government agencies, environmental organisations, farmers, and local businesses is necessary to implement sustainable solutions. Preserving Cameron Highlands for future generations will require a delicate balance between progress and conservation.