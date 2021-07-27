Home News Calvin Cheng: Unvaccinated people aren’t being discriminated against

Calvin Cheng: Unvaccinated people aren’t being discriminated against

It is for their protection that they will be barred from many public places and activities, he said.

Zi Xuan You

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Calvin Cheng wants to make it clear that those who are unvaccinated in Singapore are not being against.

In his latest Facebook post, Mr Cheng acknowledges that there are certain individuals who cannot be vaccinated even if they wanted to.

Currently, there are policies in place to protect those who cannot receive the vaccine doses, but he expresses that he feels little sympathy for those who refuse to vaccinate of their own will.

- Advertisement -

Once Singapore starts to loosen its domestic and border restrictions, the Covid-19 will be more likely to spread among people. However, while those who are vaccinated will be protected, those who are unvaccinated will be more susceptible to the and are more likely to become infected.

As such, it is for their protection that they will be prohibited from entering many public places and barred from partaking in activities.

The alternative to this then, Mr Cheng says, would be to go on restricting the majority who are vaccinated from their activities in order to defend the minority that has not vaccinated.

Several businesses such as Flash Coffee, Shake Shack, and Smooy Yogurt have been offering perks to customers who are vaccinated.

- Advertisement -

Gong Cha has been one of the later firms to hop on the trend and is offering one of its menu items at half price for those who are fully vaccinated between the dates of 20 Jul and 18 Aug.

- Advertisement -

While many are rejoicing at the prospect of purchasing cheaper bubble tea at a cheaper price, some are not so happy with Gong Cha’s latest promotion. Several netizens are announcing their decision to stop buying from Gong Cha and denouncing its promotion as a discriminatory practice.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

 Follow us on Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

S’porean woman, 83, dies from Covid-19 complications; Jurong Fishery Port cluster reaches 741

Singapore — An 83-year-old Singaporean woman has passed away from Covid-19 complications. She was not vaccinated against Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported on Saturday (Jul 24). The woman resided at Bukit Merah View and was linked to the 121 Bukit...
View Post
Business & Economy

MAS’ Ravi Menon: Minimum wage can be considered to uplift those with lowest income

Singapore — The managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore floated the possibility of having a minimum wage to help those with the smallest incomes although he warned it would not do much to address income inequality. Speaking on the topic...
View Post
Featured News

Covid-19: KTV cluster, Jurong Fishery Port outbreak and unvaccinated elderly are three missteps too many

Three missteps have brought Singapore to the current Heightened Alert. As a result, Singaporeans are “biting the bullet” until three a half weeks later when it is unclear, at this stage, whether things will get much better. The most ridiculous...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent