Calvin Cheng: Unvaccinated people aren’t being discriminated against

Singapore — Former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Calvin Cheng wants to make it clear that those who are unvaccinated in Singapore are not being discriminated against.

In his latest Facebook post, Mr Cheng acknowledges that there are certain individuals who cannot be vaccinated even if they wanted to.

Currently, there are policies in place to protect those who cannot receive the vaccine doses, but he expresses that he feels little sympathy for those who refuse to vaccinate of their own will.

Once Singapore starts to loosen its domestic and border restrictions, the Covid-19 virus will be more likely to spread among people. However, while those who are vaccinated will be protected, those who are unvaccinated will be more susceptible to the virus and are more likely to become infected.

As such, it is for their protection that they will be prohibited from entering many public places and barred from partaking in activities.

The alternative to this then, Mr Cheng says, would be to go on restricting the majority who are vaccinated from their activities in order to defend the minority that has not vaccinated.

Several businesses such as Flash Coffee, Shake Shack, and Smooy Yogurt have been offering perks to customers who are vaccinated.

Gong Cha has been one of the later firms to hop on the trend and is offering one of its menu items at half price for those who are fully vaccinated between the dates of 20 Jul and 18 Aug.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

