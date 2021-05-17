Calvin Cheng says Singapore is ‘biggest nation of crybabies in the world’

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Calvin Cheng took to Facebook to complain about Singaporeans on Sunday (May 16).

WHAT IS SUFFERING *TRIGGER WARNING* These few days i keep seeing Whatsapp messages and social media posts that people… Posted by Calvin Cheng on Sunday, 16 May 2021

After the recent tightening of restrictions to curb Covid-19, Mr Cheng got wind of WhatsApp messages and social media posts that say people are very angry and blaming the Government because they are “suffering”.

“This reminds me years ago when I told some foreigners that some Singaporeans were VERY ANGRY because of floods in Singapore,” he writes.

“Their first response was to express sympathy and asked me, ‘How many people died?’

“I had to sheepishly answer that oh none, but our Starbucks on our main shopping street was destroyed.”

He questions the “suffering” Singaporeans are enduring: “So for two weeks, maybe a month we can’t dine in. Can’t hang out in more than groups of two. THAT IS F@*# SUFFERING??”

“Go look at the pictures of people dying on the streets in India, corpses floating in the river. Or the repeated total lockdowns in Europe and the UK and people suck it up and get on with life.” Mr Cheng fires off. India has over 270k deaths, and nearly 25 million total cases, while Europe has over 31 million collective cases.

“A vast swathe of Singaporeans have lived in Disneyland for too long on a small island and have a warped perspective of real life,” he stresses.

He points out that the B1617 strain will continue to spread globally unless countries close their borders. However, as Singapore is an open economy, we are unable to completely shut out the world.

“Go to the parks, go to the cinema, take a F@*# DABAO go home watch TV in your F@*# First World Apartment and STOP F@*# SAYING YOU ARE SUFFERING,” he writes angrily.

“BIGGEST NATION OF CRYBABIES IN THE WORLD. F@*# EMBARRASSED BY MY PINK IC TODAY,” he concludes, vexed at Singaporeans.

