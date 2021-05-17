Home News Calvin Cheng says Singapore is 'biggest nation of crybabies in the world'

Calvin Cheng says Singapore is ‘biggest nation of crybabies in the world’

"A vast swathe of Singaporeans have lived in Disneyland for too long'

Photo: Facebook/ Calvin Cheng

Author

Denise Teh

Date

Category

Home NewsSG Politics
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Calvin Cheng took to Facebook to complain about  Singaporeans on Sunday (May 16).

WHAT IS SUFFERING *TRIGGER WARNING*

These few days i keep seeing Whatsapp messages and social media posts that people…

Posted by Calvin Cheng on Sunday, 16 May 2021

After the recent tightening of restrictions to curb Covid-19, Mr Cheng got wind of WhatsApp messages and social media posts that say people are very angry and blaming the Government because they are “suffering”.

“This reminds me years ago when I told some foreigners that some Singaporeans were VERY ANGRY because of floods in Singapore,” he writes.

“Their first response was to express sympathy and asked me, ‘How many people died?’

- Advertisement -

“I had to sheepishly answer that oh none, but our Starbucks on our main shopping street was destroyed.”

He questions the “suffering” Singaporeans are enduring: “So for two weeks, maybe a month we can’t dine in. Can’t hang out in more than groups of two. THAT IS F@*# SUFFERING??”

“Go look at the pictures of people dying on the streets in India, corpses floating in the river. Or the repeated total lockdowns in Europe and the UK and people suck it up and get on with life.” Mr Cheng fires off. India has over 270k deaths, and nearly 25 million total cases, while Europe has over 31 million collective cases.

“A vast swathe of Singaporeans have lived in Disneyland for too long on a small island and have a warped perspective of real life,” he stresses.

He points out that the B1617 strain will continue to spread globally unless countries close their borders. However, as Singapore is an open economy, we are unable to completely shut out the world.

“Go to the parks, go to the cinema, take a F@*# DABAO go home watch TV in your F@*# First World Apartment and STOP F@*# SAYING YOU ARE SUFFERING,” he writes angrily.

“BIGGEST NATION OF CRYBABIES IN THE WORLD. F@*# EMBARRASSED BY MY PINK IC TODAY,” he concludes, vexed at Singaporeans.

Denise Teh is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Jamus Lim argues for more ‘soft infrastructure’ investment despite Singa Bill focus on ‘hard infrastructure’

Singapore — Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim wants the new Singa Bill to allow investments not only in physical infrastructure but also in human capital. There has been a lot of chatter among the intellectual and policy classes worldwide about investing in...
View Post
Featured News

Couple arrested in S’pore for suspected involvement in baby dumping case

Singapore – A man and a woman, both 25 years old, were arrested by the police for allegedly dumping the body of a newborn in Taiwan in 2019. The police confirmed that the pair were taken into custody on Apr 28 following...
View Post
Featured News

Leong Mun Wai rudely shut down by DPM Heng and Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin

Singapore -- Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin rudely cut short Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai's questions during the debate on the Significant Infrastructure Government Loan Act (Singa) Bill on Monday (May 10). Mr Leong noted...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent