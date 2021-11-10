Home News Calvin Cheng: I am against the death penalty

Calvin Cheng: I am against the death penalty

Photo: FB screengrab/ calvincheng, kokilaannamalai

"Developed civilisations should move beyond this primitive urge to seek revenge... Developed civilisations must focus on rehabilitation. For these reasons, I oppose the death penalty. " — Calvin Cheng

By Anna Maria Romero
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Former Nominated Member of Parliament Calvin Cheng expressed his opposition to the death penalty on Monday (Nov 8), even as a mentally disabled Malaysian man, Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, is due for execution this week.

Calls have been made both locally and internationally to halt the killing of Nagaenthran.

“I am against the death penalty,” wrote the ex-NMP, who has a sizable following on social media.

The blunt statement is a departure for Mr Cheng, who usually strongly supports the government and its policies.

He then explained the three functions of punishment in the philosophy of law, the first of which is desert and retribution, or revenge, which he called “the most primitive function.”

- Advertisement 1-

“Developed civilisations should move beyond this primitive urge to seek revenge,” added Mr Cheng.

The second function of punishment, he wrote, is deterrent, to discourage similar crimes from being committed. But he argued that the deterrence function be balanced with the harshness of deference.

“Otherwise we would be chopping hands off for theft.
Death is the most extreme and harshest of punishments. It must be use sparingly, or not at all.”

The final function of punishment is rehabilitation. Mr Cheng argued for giving people the opportunity to repent and be better, which, under the death penalty, is impossible.

“Developed civilisations must focus on rehabilitation.

For these reasons, I oppose the death penalty,” he added. 

As much as there have been calls to halt Nagaenthran’s execution, even from Malaysia’s Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who wrote a letter of appeal to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, most commenters on Mr Cheng’s page disagreed with his views, and expressed their support for the death penalty.

Nagaenthran was arrested for drug trafficking over a decade ago at the age of 21 and was sentenced to death for importing 42.72g of heroin into Singapore.

When evaluated after his arrest, he was found to have an IQ of 69 and has borderline intellectual functioning.  

- Advertisement 2-

Nagaenthran, now 33, said at his trial that he had been coerced into committing the offence by a man who not only assaulted him but also threatened to kill his girlfriend.

Activists both in Singapore and Malaysia have pleaded for a stay of his execution based on extraordinary circumstances, and a petition on the change.org platform is appealing for his pardon, with nearly 70,000 signatories.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, lawyer Ravi M Ravi wrote, “Nagenthran’s execution is scheduled at 6am tomorrow (morning) and his mum to bid his final goodbye to this mentally retarded ‘child’.

Aside from Nagenthran’s mental Ge, he does not seem to understand what has transpired before in court. He only understands Tamil which is his only language of proficiency.”

He added only a lawyer proficient in Tamil would be able to explain what is happening to him.

- Advertisement 3-

“Naga has suffered a miscarriage of justice. AG instead was busy filing personal cost order application – to ask the Court of Appeal to punish me.

This is nothing to me but another intimidation. I will not comment further but will address the court at 2.30pm,” added Mr Ravi. /TISG

Read related: Brother of mentally disabled man slated for execution on Nov 10 speaks of his heartbreaking condition

Brother of mentally disabled man slated for execution on Nov 10 speaks of his heartbreaking condition

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Featured News

Stories you might’ve missed, Nov 10

Calvin Cheng: I am against the death penalty Singapore — Former Nominated Member of Parliament Calvin Cheng expressed his opposition to the death penalty on Monday (Nov 8), even as a mentally disabled Malaysian man, Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, is due...
Read more
Celebrity

‘Partners for Life’: Activist Malala Yousafzai ties the knot in the UK

Pakistani human rights activist Malala Yousafzai shared photos on Twitter and Instagram of her intimate marriage ceremony to Asser Malik in Birmingham, England. The Nobel...
Read more
In the Hood

‘Mechanics’ arrive within a minute at expressway accident, rush off when cops called

Singapore – Two men calling themselves “mechanics” beat the cops to an accident scene on an expressway and pressed their services on the motorists....
Read more
Featured News

Travelling in the age of COVID — do’s, don’ts and other useful information

Singapore — The good news is that after nearly two years, we can begin travelling to many of our favourite places again. Three more...
Read more
COVID 19

The world’s eyes are on Singapore’s COVID endgame

Singapore—As one of the first countries to treat Covid-19 as endemic, the Little Red Dot is being closely watched to provide an example of...
Read more
Home News16461Featured News8579SG Economy5019SG Politics3924Celebrity2941International2775Lifestyle2159World2132Malaysia1946Asia1792Business & Economy1776Entertainment1491Arts1241In the Hood923
PAP1908Lee Hsien Loong1494COVID-191151WP937Straits Times923Lee Kuan Yew922Donald Trump905Trump841People's Action Party600SDP557Malaysia540Pritam Singh521Singapore514Heng Swee Keat502China492
- Advertisement -
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore