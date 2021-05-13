Home News Featured News Calvin Cheng asks why two retirees in their late 60s were called...

Calvin Cheng asks why two retirees in their late 60s were called in to run SPH Media Trust

'Is something wrong with Singapore's talent pool?'

Photo: Patrick Daniel, Khaw Boon Wan

Singapore — Former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Calvin Cheng took to social media to question the Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Media Trust’s decision to rehire two senior men who had already retired.

On Wednesday (May 12), it was announced that veteran journalist Patrick Daniel will be the interim CEO for SPH Media Trust, the new entity that will be formed after Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) restructures its media business. Mr Daniel retired as deputy CEO of SPH on Sep 1, 2017, after three decades in the media industry.

Earlier this week (May 10), it was announced that former minister Khaw Boon Wan will be the chairman of the not-for-profit entity that will oversee Singapore Press Holdings’ (SPH) media business when it is hived off.

Mr Khaw retired last year when he stepped down as Transport Minister.

In a statement, Mr Khaw said: “I accept it (the role) with some anxiety as I have no digital media experience”.

“I am grateful to Patrick for agreeing to help us out. Like me, he is enjoying his retirement. But he has a strong personal interest to see SPH Media succeed,” added Mr Khaw.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (May 12), Mr Cheng asked if there was “something wrong with Singapore’s talent pool”.


He added that though Mr Khaw and Mr Daniel may be very capable people, “The new SPH Media had to call up two retired people to become Chairman and CEO. (Retired Minister to be Chairman, retired ex deputy CEO to be new CEO)”.

Mr Cheng said that he did not know whether to laugh or cry. Questions should be raised “about succession and our younger local talent if we had to rouse people from retirement to take charge of an entity”, he added.

He also cited the need for a digital native, “Not 2 men in their late 60s”.

SPH said last week that it will transfer its entire media-related business to a newly formed public company limited by guarantee (CLG) amid the ongoing challenge of falling advertising revenue. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

